Typhoon Fung-wong, having killed 18 people in the Philippines, approached Taiwan: mass evacuation announced

Typhoon Fung-wong has caused at least 18 deaths, floods, landslides, and power outages in the northwestern Philippines and is now approaching Taiwan, where a large-scale evacuation from dangerous areas is already underway. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Associated Press.

Fung-Wong was classified as a typhoon but is losing intensity as it approaches Taiwan. Before this, the стихія caused large-scale consequences in the Philippines. The death of 18 people was confirmed last day.

The super typhoon with maximum sustained wind speeds of 185 km/h (115 mph) swept through Aurora province, causing floods and landslides, and cutting off power in other provinces of the country, forcing more than 1.4 million people to evacuate.

More than 1.4 million people moved to emergency shelters or relatives' homes before the typhoon made landfall, and about 240,000 remained in evacuation centers on Tuesday. - reports the Associated Press.

According to the Philippine Civil Defense Office, strong winds and rain flooded at least 132 northern villages, including one where some residents were trapped on rooftops as floodwaters rapidly rose.

More than 4,100 homes were damaged.

Taiwan's meteorological agency warned that as of November 11, the storm had weakened and had a maximum sustained wind speed of up to 108 km/h (67 mph), and gusts of up to 137 km/h (85 mph).

Taiwan evacuated more than 3,300 people from vulnerable areas and closed schools and offices on Tuesday.

This refers to evacuation from four counties and cities where flooding caused by a typhoon in September caused a barrier lake to overflow.

On Tuesday, schools and offices were closed in Hualien and Yilan counties, and the danger also covers southern and southwestern areas, including Kaohsiung, Pingtung County, Tainan, and Taitung.

