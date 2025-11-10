China conducted military exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, simulating an enemy attack

Chinese armed forces conducted large-scale exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, during which they practiced wartime scenarios – including attacks on military bases and ships. Local media reported this, emphasizing that the maneuvers took place against the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, Newsweek reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the exercises were conducted by the Southern Theater Command, responsible for China's security in this sea. During the training, damage to ship equipment, injuries to personnel, and ammunition shortages were simulated to test "full-fledged emergency support capabilities."

The South China Sea remains an area of long-standing territorial disputes between China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other countries. Beijing claims "historical rights" to most of the waters, which draws criticism from its neighbors and the United States.

Against the backdrop of China's activity, the United States has deployed the Typhon missile system in the region, capable of striking Chinese territory, and is conducting joint exercises with partners.

Newsweek reported that it had sent a request to the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment on the latest exercises.

