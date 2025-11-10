China conducted military exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, simulating an enemy attack

$41.980.11
48.510.02
ukenru
06:35 PM • 12888 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 19735 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 46377 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54711 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 43155 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 50710 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90765 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 42769 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 46688 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 39888 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 68831 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigationNovember 10, 10:55 AM • 56106 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 18977 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23395 views
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 22530 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhoto02:34 PM • 23148 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 46387 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 23974 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 54720 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 90768 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Clarence Thomas
Bashar al-Assad
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 19634 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 69947 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 79013 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 126488 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 194311 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Nord Stream

China conducted military exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, simulating an enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1682 views

China conducted military exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, simulating attacks on military bases and ships. The maneuvers took place amid rising tensions in the region and territorial disputes.

China conducted military exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, simulating an enemy attack

Chinese armed forces conducted large-scale exercises in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, during which they practiced wartime scenarios – including attacks on military bases and ships. Local media reported this, emphasizing that the maneuvers took place against the backdrop of rising tensions in the region, Newsweek reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, the exercises were conducted by the Southern Theater Command, responsible for China's security in this sea. During the training, damage to ship equipment, injuries to personnel, and ammunition shortages were simulated to test "full-fledged emergency support capabilities."

South Korea unveils first autonomous system for fighting fires at sea09.11.25, 12:45 • 8798 views

The South China Sea remains an area of long-standing territorial disputes between China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and other countries. Beijing claims "historical rights" to most of the waters, which draws criticism from its neighbors and the United States.

Against the backdrop of China's activity, the United States has deployed the Typhon missile system in the region, capable of striking Chinese territory, and is conducting joint exercises with partners.

Newsweek reported that it had sent a request to the Chinese Foreign Ministry for comment on the latest exercises.

China expands missile production: satellite images reveal significant increase in facilities08.11.25, 06:31 • 4587 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Martial law
Skirmishes
Vietnam
Philippines
South Korea
China
United States