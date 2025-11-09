South Korea unveils first autonomous system for fighting fires at sea

ukenru
10:18 AM • 10545 views
Energy workers are gradually stabilizing the system after the latest massive Russian attack, but they need time - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 18494 views
A week of completion, awareness, and quiet support: astrological forecast for November 10-16
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25182 views
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this seasonPhoto
November 8, 05:24 PM • 36076 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 54500 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 48889 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 50660 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 69160 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 119035 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 117261 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Italian Senator Carlo Calenda got a tattoo of the Ukrainian coat of arms November 9, 02:55 AM
6 people killed, over 400 injured in Brazil due to tornado November 9, 03:20 AM
Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks fail, but ceasefire holds November 9, 04:04 AM
A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in Kyiv November 9, 05:27 AM
Minus 1190 occupiers - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine updated Russia's losses per day November 9, 06:21 AM
Winter 2025–2026: what colors will be in fashion this season
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 25206 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 119048 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 154013 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 108673 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 86308 views
Donald Trump
Luís Montenegro
Joe Biden
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Ukraine
Europe
Denmark
Belgium
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction November 8, 02:30 PM
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prison November 7, 05:09 PM
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend November 7, 05:00 PM
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it means November 7, 11:01 AM
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series game November 7, 09:56 AM
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

South Korea unveils first autonomous system for fighting fires at sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2290 views

The system can independently detect and extinguish oil fires on warships.

South Korea unveils first autonomous system for fighting fires at sea
Photo: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials

The South Korean Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) has created the world's first autonomous fire extinguishing system that can independently detect and extinguish oil fires on warships. This is reported by Interesting Engineering, according to UNN.

Details

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials has developed a next-generation autonomous fire extinguishing system that can detect and extinguish oil fires on board naval vessels. The AI-based system independently verifies the authenticity of a fire, activates only when it is confirmed, and directs its extinguishing precisely at the source, similar to a human firefighter

- the publication writes.

The system has successfully passed tests on board a real naval vessel.

This is an advanced version of previous research in autonomous fire extinguishing, now adapted for oil fires, which are most common on warships.

Unlike traditional fire extinguishing systems that spray extinguishing agents throughout the compartment, KIMM's technology targets only the source of the fire.

This prevents unnecessary damage during false alarms.

The technology includes sensors, fire monitors, and a control unit with AI-based fire verification and location assessment capabilities.

It achieved fire detection accuracy of over 98% and can eject foam up to 24 meters. Tests also confirmed stable operation even with sea agitation of 3 points or higher.

Recall

China's most advanced aircraft carrier Fujian, the country's third warship, is equipped with electromagnetic catapults for faster aircraft takeoffs. Its commissioning was a significant step for Beijing, which now has the largest fleet in the world.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldTechnologies