South Korea unveils first autonomous system for fighting fires at sea

The South Korean Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) has created the world's first autonomous fire extinguishing system that can independently detect and extinguish oil fires on warships. This is reported by Interesting Engineering, according to UNN.

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials has developed a next-generation autonomous fire extinguishing system that can detect and extinguish oil fires on board naval vessels. The AI-based system independently verifies the authenticity of a fire, activates only when it is confirmed, and directs its extinguishing precisely at the source, similar to a human firefighter - the publication writes.

The system has successfully passed tests on board a real naval vessel.

This is an advanced version of previous research in autonomous fire extinguishing, now adapted for oil fires, which are most common on warships.

Unlike traditional fire extinguishing systems that spray extinguishing agents throughout the compartment, KIMM's technology targets only the source of the fire.

This prevents unnecessary damage during false alarms.

The technology includes sensors, fire monitors, and a control unit with AI-based fire verification and location assessment capabilities.

It achieved fire detection accuracy of over 98% and can eject foam up to 24 meters. Tests also confirmed stable operation even with sea agitation of 3 points or higher.

