Philippines conducts mass evacuation due to approaching Super Typhoon "Fung-Wong"

On Sunday, November 9, the Philippine authorities began a massive evacuation of more than 100,000 people from the eastern and northern regions due to the approaching super typhoon "Fung-Wong". A storm warning has been declared throughout the country, and the highest, fifth, level of danger has been established in some provinces. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

According to meteorological services, super typhoon "Fung-Wong" carries sustained winds of 185 km/h with gusts up to 230 km/h and is expected to make landfall closer to Sunday evening.

The highest level of danger has been declared for the southeastern part of Luzon, including the provinces of Catanduanes and the coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

The consequences of the approaching стихії are already felt throughout the country. The civil aviation regulator announced the cancellation of more than 300 domestic and international flights.

On social networks, particularly on the X platform, local residents are sharing videos showing the deteriorating weather conditions: strong winds tearing branches from trees, and large waves that are already beginning to flood the coast.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the Philippines has not yet recovered from the consequences of the previous natural disaster. "Fung-Wong" approached the country only four days after typhoon Kalmaegi, which claimed the lives of 204 people and left behind significant destruction.

