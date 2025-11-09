ukenru
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian Kuznetsov
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekend
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedure
Philippines conducts mass evacuation due to approaching Super Typhoon "Fung-Wong"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Philippine authorities have begun a mass evacuation of over 100,000 people from eastern and northern regions due to the approaching Super Typhoon "Fung-Wong." A storm warning has been issued nationwide, and the highest, fifth, level of danger has been declared in some provinces.

On Sunday, November 9, the Philippine authorities began a massive evacuation of more than 100,000 people from the eastern and northern regions due to the approaching super typhoon "Fung-Wong". A storm warning has been declared throughout the country, and the highest, fifth, level of danger has been established in some provinces. This is reported by the agency Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to meteorological services, super typhoon "Fung-Wong" carries sustained winds of 185 km/h with gusts up to 230 km/h and is expected to make landfall closer to Sunday evening.  

The highest level of danger has been declared for the southeastern part of Luzon, including the provinces of Catanduanes and the coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

The consequences of the approaching стихії are already felt throughout the country. The civil aviation regulator announced the cancellation of more than 300 domestic and international flights.

On social networks, particularly on the X platform, local residents are sharing videos showing the deteriorating weather conditions: strong winds tearing branches from trees, and large waves that are already beginning to flood the coast.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the Philippines has not yet recovered from the consequences of the previous natural disaster. "Fung-Wong" approached the country only four days after typhoon Kalmaegi, which claimed the lives of 204 people and left behind significant destruction.

Vietnam is ready to deploy over 260,000 troops for typhoon rescue operations

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldEvents
Reuters
Philippines