BFM TV

France paralyzed by anomalous snowfalls: over 1000 kilometers of traffic jams recorded in Île-de-France

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Northern France has been gripped by a snow cyclone, causing transport collapse and record traffic jams in Île-de-France. An orange alert has been declared in 26 departments, and road traffic remains critical.

France paralyzed by anomalous snowfalls: over 1000 kilometers of traffic jams recorded in Île-de-France

On Monday, January 5, a powerful snow cyclone swept across the northern part of France, causing a massive transport collapse. Due to snow and ice, an orange alert level has been declared in 26 departments of the country, and a historical record of traffic jams has been recorded on the roads of the capital region. This is reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

According to the road traffic monitoring service Sytadin, at 5:50 PM, the total length of traffic jams in the Île-de-France region exceeded 1000 kilometers. This figure became an absolute record for the region, significantly surpassing the previous maximum of 2018 (739 km). As of the evening, the situation remains critical, despite a slight decrease in traffic intensity.

Kyiv prepares for truck restrictions due to snowfalls and black ice05.01.26, 18:24 • 2576 views

Up to 4 centimeters of snow fell in Paris, 5 centimeters in Le Bourget, and up to 15 centimeters of snow is expected in some areas of Normandy, Vendée, and Charente-Maritime.

Government response and safety measures

The Paris police prefecture appealed to citizens to not overload emergency lines and to call only in cases of direct threat to life. Police spokeswoman Hélène Denéchère urged employers to switch employees to remote work as much as possible on Tuesday, January 6.

Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfall04.01.26, 20:35 • 11089 views

Introduced restrictions:

  • School and intercity bus services are completely suspended in the departments of Oise, Somme, and Mayenne.
    • The speed limit on major highways in Île-de-France is restricted to 80 km/h.
      • Trucks weighing over 3.5 tons are prohibited from entering key routes in the capital region.
        • Airlines have reduced the number of flights from Paris airports by 15%.

          Forecast and night operation mode

          Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot stated that road conditions will remain "extremely difficult" until Tuesday morning due to severe frosts, which will contribute to the formation of black ice. To prevent icing of the rails, the RATP operator decided to launch empty metro and tram trains, which will run throughout the night.

          Vilnius Airport operated with restrictions due to record snowfalls in Lithuania04.01.26, 23:44 • 3022 views

          Stepan Haftko

