Kyiv prepares for truck restrictions due to snowfalls and black ice

In Kyiv, due to the expected deterioration of weather conditions, the entry of large-sized vehicles may be temporarily restricted. According to forecasters, from January 6 to 10, snowfalls, wet snow with rain, fog, and black ice are possible in the capital and the region, which may complicate traffic on the roads. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena in the Kyiv region and the capital. From January 6 to 10, variable winter weather is expected with changes in pressure and temperature fluctuations. Snowfalls are possible, which will turn into wet snow with rain. In some places - fog, ice, black ice on the roads - the message says.

It is noted that in case of significant complications of weather conditions, the entry of large-sized vehicles into the city may be restricted. For this purpose, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration has identified 55 truck traffic control points and vehicle parking areas on state highways.

Advice to drivers:

monitor official announcements from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration;

plan routes taking into account restrictions;

choose alternative routes if possible.

We urge Kyiv residents to use public transport instead of their own cars during bad weather. This will help avoid traffic jams and speed up the work of utility services and special equipment. - emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

Drivers were also asked to observe parking rules and not leave cars on the roadside so as not to interfere with snow removal equipment. If necessary, improperly parked cars will be evacuated.

We urge pedestrians to be careful: move carefully on sidewalks and cross the road only in designated places - urged the Kyiv City State Administration.

