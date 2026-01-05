$42.290.12
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kyiv prepares for truck restrictions due to snowfalls and black ice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

Due to deteriorating weather conditions from January 6 to 10, snowfalls, fog, and black ice are possible in Kyiv and the region. This may lead to temporary restrictions on the entry of large vehicles into the capital.

Kyiv prepares for truck restrictions due to snowfalls and black ice

In Kyiv, due to the expected deterioration of weather conditions, the entry of large-sized vehicles may be temporarily restricted. According to forecasters, from January 6 to 10, snowfalls, wet snow with rain, fog, and black ice are possible in the capital and the region, which may complicate traffic on the roads. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Forecasters warn of dangerous meteorological phenomena in the Kyiv region and the capital. From January 6 to 10, variable winter weather is expected with changes in pressure and temperature fluctuations. Snowfalls are possible, which will turn into wet snow with rain. In some places - fog, ice, black ice on the roads

- the message says.

It is noted that in case of significant complications of weather conditions, the entry of large-sized vehicles into the city may be restricted. For this purpose, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration has identified 55 truck traffic control points and vehicle parking areas on state highways.

Advice to drivers:

  • monitor official announcements from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration;
    • plan routes taking into account restrictions;
      • choose alternative routes if possible.

        We urge Kyiv residents to use public transport instead of their own cars during bad weather. This will help avoid traffic jams and speed up the work of utility services and special equipment.

        - emphasized the Kyiv City State Administration.

        Drivers were also asked to observe parking rules and not leave cars on the roadside so as not to interfere with snow removal equipment. If necessary, improperly parked cars will be evacuated.

        We urge pedestrians to be careful: move carefully on sidewalks and cross the road only in designated places

        - urged the Kyiv City State Administration.

        Olga Rozgon

