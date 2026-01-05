KCSA urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 606 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 6204 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 10495 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 14400 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
09:38 AM • 26829 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 79775 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 62483 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 88535 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 95360 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 66776 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1m/s
76%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy RodriguezJanuary 5, 05:49 AM • 54022 views
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhoto09:55 AM • 13441 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 18148 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 7296 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 15129 views
Publications
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 6236 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 15431 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 79794 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 147797 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 165301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vasyl Malyuk
Kyrylo Budanov
Bloggers
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 46769 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 41623 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 39671 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 48082 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 93487 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Lancet (loitering munition)

KCSA urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 800 views

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany, but named safe places for immersion. For the safety of citizens, on January 6, from 8:00 to 17:00, rescuers will be on duty and medical support will be provided at the inspected locations.

KCSA urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany, but at the same time reminded where in the capital one can make a safe dip, UNN reports.

We urge Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany. In case of swimming, observe safety rules 

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

The city authorities reminded that one should only dive in specially prepared places, strictly follow the recommendations of rescuers and the restrictions that apply under martial law.

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty03.01.25, 14:32 • 29697 views

For the safety of citizens, on January 6, from 8:00 to 17:00, rescuers and medical support will be on duty at previously inspected locations:

▫️Holosiivskyi district – "Halernyi" beach;

▫️Desnianskyi district – "Troieshchyna" beach;

▫️Dniprovskyi district – "Dityachyi", "Venetsiya", "Telbin", "Veselka", "Raiduha" beaches;

▫️Obolonskyi district – Verbne and Yordanske lakes, "Natalka" recreation area, "Pushcha-Vodytsia" beach and on Obolon island.

Is immersion in water on Epiphany obligatory - the priest's answer06.01.25, 13:46 • 24821 view

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyKyiv
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv