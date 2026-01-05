KCSA urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany

The Kyiv City State Administration urged Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany, but at the same time reminded where in the capital one can make a safe dip, UNN reports.

We urge Kyiv residents to refrain from mass events on Epiphany. In case of swimming, observe safety rules - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

The city authorities reminded that one should only dive in specially prepared places, strictly follow the recommendations of rescuers and the restrictions that apply under martial law.

For the safety of citizens, on January 6, from 8:00 to 17:00, rescuers and medical support will be on duty at previously inspected locations:

▫️Holosiivskyi district – "Halernyi" beach;

▫️Desnianskyi district – "Troieshchyna" beach;

▫️Dniprovskyi district – "Dityachyi", "Venetsiya", "Telbin", "Veselka", "Raiduha" beaches;

▫️Obolonskyi district – Verbne and Yordanske lakes, "Natalka" recreation area, "Pushcha-Vodytsia" beach and on Obolon island.

