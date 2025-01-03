Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty

The Kyiv city authorities call on all Kyiv residents and guests of the capital who plan to celebrate Epiphany on the water to be especially careful and follow all safety rules, UNN reports citing KCSA.

For the safety of citizens in Kyiv on January 6, as reported , rescuers and medical support will be organized at the following locations:

Lake Verbne;

Obolon Island;

beaches “Children's”, “Venice”, “Central”, “Telbin”, “Troyeshchyna”, “Rainbow”, “Pushcha-Voditsa”, “Natalka”, “Galerny”, “Rainbow”.

Pleso emphasizes that the beaches and reservoirs of the capital are regularly checked for compliance with sanitary standards. To minimize the risk of injury, the company's divers examined the bottom of the reservoirs at all locations.

Earlier UNN wrote that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine advises to adhere to safe practices of diving into cold water, in particular, to dive only in specially designated places.