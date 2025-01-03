Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv authorities have announced 11 official locations for bathing on Epiphany, where rescuers and medics will be on duty. Pleso checked the water bodies for safety and sanitary standards.
The Kyiv city authorities call on all Kyiv residents and guests of the capital who plan to celebrate Epiphany on the water to be especially careful and follow all safety rules, UNN reports citing KCSA.
Details
For the safety of citizens in Kyiv on January 6, as reported , rescuers and medical support will be organized at the following locations:
- Lake Verbne;
- Obolon Island;
- beaches “Children's”, “Venice”, “Central”, “Telbin”, “Troyeshchyna”, “Rainbow”, “Pushcha-Voditsa”, “Natalka”, “Galerny”, “Rainbow”.
Pleso emphasizes that the beaches and reservoirs of the capital are regularly checked for compliance with sanitary standards. To minimize the risk of injury, the company's divers examined the bottom of the reservoirs at all locations.
Recall
Earlier UNN wrote that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine advises to adhere to safe practices of diving into cold water, in particular, to dive only in specially designated places.