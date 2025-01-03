ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 154132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130925 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138306 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136347 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 175319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111445 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167322 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104602 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113995 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany: where rescuers will be on duty

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29585 views

Kyiv authorities have announced 11 official locations for bathing on Epiphany, where rescuers and medics will be on duty. Pleso checked the water bodies for safety and sanitary standards.

The Kyiv city authorities call on all Kyiv residents and guests of the capital who plan to celebrate Epiphany on the water to be especially careful and follow all safety rules, UNN reports citing KCSA.

Details 

For the safety of citizens in Kyiv on January 6, as reported , rescuers and medical support will be organized at the following locations:

  • Lake Verbne;
    • Obolon Island; 
      • beaches “Children's”, “Venice”, “Central”, “Telbin”, “Troyeshchyna”, “Rainbow”, “Pushcha-Voditsa”, “Natalka”, “Galerny”, “Rainbow”. 

        Pleso emphasizes that the beaches and reservoirs of the capital are regularly checked for compliance with sanitary standards. To minimize the risk of injury, the company's divers examined the bottom of the reservoirs at all locations.

        Recall 

        Earlier UNN wrote that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine advises to adhere to safe practices of diving into cold water, in particular, to dive only in specially designated places.

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        Kyiv
        ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
        kyivKyiv

