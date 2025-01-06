Is immersion in water on Epiphany obligatory - the priest's answer

On January 6, Orthodox believers and Greek Catholics celebrate Epiphany, and although immersion in water is a popular tradition, it is not an obligatory element of the celebration, said OCU priest Georgy Kovalenko on the air of the Kyiv24 TV channel, reports UNN.

“Today is not a holiday of immersion in water, and in fact there is no obligatory bathing,” the priest said.

He added that this could be a reference to the fact that once, on the eve of Epiphany, Christians were baptized en masse , but it definitely did not happen on our lands, but somewhere to the south.

“I would joke that one should not confuse the surge of adrenaline in the body from cold water with the action of God's grace. So, let's just say that if someone has a desire, their health allows it, and the area where they want to dive is safe, they can do it,” Kovalenko added.

According to him, it is rather a “decoration” of the holiday or a highlight, not its essence or the main event.

Rules for safe diving

Meanwhile, cardiologist Oleksandra Teleguzova explained on air how to properly immerse yourself in cold water:

1. Give up alcohol and smoking. This is not only the right thing to do from a health point of view, but also from a religious one.

2. Prepare for the dive. Do a light warm-up, wash your face with cold water, and rub your face to help your body adapt to the water temperature.

3. Immerse yourself for only three to five seconds. It is important to immerse only up to head level. The doctor does not recommend full head immersion due to the risk of vasospasm.

4. After diving, remove wet clothes. This will help to avoid hypothermia and drafts. Dry your body thoroughly and rub it.

5. Go immediately to a warm room. After the procedure, drink warm tea or broth to recover.

Recall

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany and told where rescuers will be on duty.