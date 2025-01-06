Is immersion in water on Epiphany obligatory - the priest's answer

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146602 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126907 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134566 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133817 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170694 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110578 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163765 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130113 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128817 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33595 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95576 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101574 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146602 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170694 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163765 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191524 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180753 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128817 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130113 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142738 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134372 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151573 views
Actual
Is immersion in water on Epiphany obligatory - the priest's answer

Is immersion in water on Epiphany obligatory - the priest's answer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24647 views

OCU priest Heorhiy Kovalenko explained that immersion in water is not a mandatory element of the Epiphany celebration. The doctors provided five basic rules for safe swimming for those who do decide to take this step.

On January 6, Orthodox believers and Greek Catholics celebrate Epiphany, and although immersion in water is a popular tradition, it is not an obligatory element of the celebration, said OCU priest Georgy Kovalenko on the air of the Kyiv24 TV channel, reports UNN

Details

“Today is not a holiday of immersion in water, and in fact there is no obligatory bathing,” the priest said.

He added that this could be a reference to the fact that once, on the eve of Epiphany, Christians were baptized en masse , but it definitely did not happen on our lands, but somewhere to the south.

“I would joke that one should not confuse the surge of adrenaline in the body from cold water with the action of God's grace. So, let's just say that if someone has a desire, their health allows it, and the area where they want to dive is safe, they can do it,” Kovalenko added.

According to him, it is rather a “decoration” of the holiday or a highlight, not its essence or the main event.

Rules for safe diving

Meanwhile, cardiologist Oleksandra Teleguzova explained on air how to properly immerse yourself in cold water:

1. Give up alcohol and smoking. This is not only the right thing to do from a health point of view, but also from a religious one.

2. Prepare for the dive. Do a light warm-up, wash your face with cold water, and rub your face to help your body adapt to the water temperature.

3. Immerse yourself for only three to five seconds. It is important to immerse only up to head level. The doctor does not recommend full head immersion due to the risk of vasospasm.

4. After diving, remove wet clothes. This will help to avoid hypothermia and drafts. Dry your body thoroughly and rub it.

5. Go immediately to a warm room. After the procedure, drink warm tea or broth to recover.

Recall

Kyiv has identified safe locations for swimming on Epiphany and told where rescuers will be on duty.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyHealth
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising