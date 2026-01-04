Vilnius Airport operated with restrictions due to record snowfalls in Lithuania

On Sunday, January 4, operations at Vilnius Airport were complicated by abnormal precipitation: the thickest snow cover in the last 15 years was recorded in northwestern Lithuania. Due to the need for additional runway clearing and aircraft de-icing, delays occurred in the arrival and departure schedules. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Agnė Šaltėnienė, head of the marketing group of Lithuanian airports, said that flights are delayed due to "natural operational reasons." According to her, the situation in Vilnius is part of a general regional problem, as unfavorable weather conditions are also observed in other European aviation hubs.

Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfall

According to meteorological data, heavy snow and wet snow prevail in Lithuania on Sunday with wind speeds up to 12 m/s, and gusts reach 17 m/s on the coast. Air temperature ranges from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree Celsius.

Recommendations for passengers

The airport administration warns that if the intensity of precipitation does not decrease, flight delays may continue on Monday. Passengers are advised to monitor updates on the official airport boards and check the status of their departures directly with airlines.

Currently, airport services are working in an enhanced mode to ensure flight safety.

Air traffic in Greece resumed after a massive radio communication failure