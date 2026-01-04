$42.170.00
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 19734 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 43753 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 30298 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 43243 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 52137 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 57814 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55626 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50962 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 66054 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
The New York Times

Vilnius Airport operated with restrictions due to record snowfalls in Lithuania

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Vilnius Airport's operations were hampered by abnormal snowfalls on January 4, leading to flight delays. This was due to the thickest snow cover in 15 years and the need for additional runway clearing.

Vilnius Airport operated with restrictions due to record snowfalls in Lithuania

On Sunday, January 4, operations at Vilnius Airport were complicated by abnormal precipitation: the thickest snow cover in the last 15 years was recorded in northwestern Lithuania. Due to the need for additional runway clearing and aircraft de-icing, delays occurred in the arrival and departure schedules. This was reported by LRT, writes UNN.

Details

Agnė Šaltėnienė, head of the marketing group of Lithuanian airports, said that flights are delayed due to "natural operational reasons." According to her, the situation in Vilnius is part of a general regional problem, as unfavorable weather conditions are also observed in other European aviation hubs.

Over a hundred flights canceled in the Netherlands due to snowfall04.01.26, 20:35 • 3050 views

According to meteorological data, heavy snow and wet snow prevail in Lithuania on Sunday with wind speeds up to 12 m/s, and gusts reach 17 m/s on the coast. Air temperature ranges from 4 degrees below zero to 1 degree Celsius.

Recommendations for passengers

The airport administration warns that if the intensity of precipitation does not decrease, flight delays may continue on Monday. Passengers are advised to monitor updates on the official airport boards and check the status of their departures directly with airlines.

Currently, airport services are working in an enhanced mode to ensure flight safety. 

Air traffic in Greece resumed after a massive radio communication failure04.01.26, 22:56 • 928 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Lithuania