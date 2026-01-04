Air traffic in Greece resumed after a massive radio communication failure

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:52 PM • 11668 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
03:39 PM • 17945 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 42458 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 29163 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 42429 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 51614 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 57394 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 55427 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 50835 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 65779 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.4m/s
85%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Russia, a military Kamaz truck carrying personnel was blown up: the occupiers suffered lossesVideoJanuary 4, 11:37 AM • 15966 views
Zelenskyy announced the appointment of a new head of the State Border Guard Service soonJanuary 4, 01:19 PM • 16395 views
OPEC+ agreed to maintain stable oil production despite disagreements among membersJanuary 4, 01:35 PM • 12230 views
Kadyrov appeared in public with a cane after reports of his hospitalizationJanuary 4, 01:58 PM • 20162 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 10625 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 93770 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 112455 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 122090 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 258207 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 194204 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Iran
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideo05:30 PM • 9204 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in Venezuela04:22 PM • 9082 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 10729 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 22928 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 70406 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
The Hill

Air traffic in Greece resumed after a massive radio communication failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Greek airspace was blocked for several hours due to an unprecedented aviation radio frequency failure. The incident caused lengthy delays for thousands of passengers in the middle of the holiday season.

Air traffic in Greece resumed after a massive radio communication failure

On Sunday, January 4, Greek airspace was blocked for several hours due to an unprecedented aviation radio frequency failure. Massive interference, which began at 08:59 local time, paralyzed communication between controllers and pilots, forcing authorities to temporarily suspend the reception and departure of flights at all airports in the country. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority, an "undefined noise" in the form of continuous spontaneous radiation was recorded on the frequencies. Panagiotis Psarros, head of the Hellenic Air Traffic Controllers Association, said the incident highlighted a critical problem of aging infrastructure, noting that the country uses one of the oldest flight management systems in Europe.

The failure affected all ground frequencies and the Athens Approach unit, responsible for the capital's Eleftherios Venizelos Airport. Despite a complete loss of communication on the main channels, air traffic controllers continued to serve transit aircraft flying over the country.

Resumption of flights

Towards evening, airport operations were partially restored thanks to the transition to backup frequencies. By the end of the day, traffic intensity was about 45 flights per hour. Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Dimas assured that the situation did not threaten flight safety, but the incident led to long delays for thousands of passengers in the midst of the holiday season.

Radio frequency failure paralyzes air traffic in Greece, thousands of passengers stranded04.01.26, 16:27 • 4244 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Technology
Reuters
Greece