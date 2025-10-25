At the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Ukrainian Chepurnyi won "bronze"

Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi won a bronze medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, becoming third in the vault final for the second time in a row. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Nazar Chepurnyi is a bronze medalist of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Jakarta (Indonesia) - the message says.

With a score of 14.483 points, the 23-year-old gymnast from Cherkasy took third place in the vault final and won world bronze in his signature discipline for the second time in a row.

The world champion was Carlos Yulo from the Philippines (14.866), silver went to Armenian Artur Davtyan (14.833).

