At the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Ukrainian Chepurnyi won "bronze"

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
11:59 AM • 5452 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12090 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
08:59 AM • 14427 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 19976 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 15998 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 17353 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 31514 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 48320 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 37200 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 38494 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.4m/s
83%
742mm
Popular news
Putin's envoy to the US praised Zelenskyy and announced "closeness to a diplomatic solution" to the war in UkraineOctober 25, 05:25 AM • 6272 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 16060 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 12893 views
In Kyiv, after Russia's night ballistic missile attack, a helicopter was deployed: new footage of the aftermathPhotoOctober 25, 07:41 AM • 10560 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know09:55 AM • 12620 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to know09:55 AM • 12681 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 19986 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 34354 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 56401 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 50133 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
China
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himself11:20 AM • 3048 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 12941 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 16105 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 20950 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 24034 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Film

At the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Ukrainian Chepurnyi won "bronze"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Nazar Chepurnyi from Ukraine won a bronze medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta. He took third place in the vault final with a score of 14.483 points.

At the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, Ukrainian Chepurnyi won "bronze"

Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi won a bronze medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, becoming third in the vault final for the second time in a row. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Nazar Chepurnyi is a bronze medalist of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships held in Jakarta (Indonesia)

- the message says.

With a score of 14.483 points, the 23-year-old gymnast from Cherkasy took third place in the vault final and won world bronze in his signature discipline for the second time in a row.

The world champion was Carlos Yulo from the Philippines (14.866), silver went to Armenian Artur Davtyan (14.833).

Ukrainian athlete Irfan Mirzoiev became the winner at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship22.10.25, 12:25 • 2005 views

Olga Rozgon

Sports
Gold
Indonesia
Jakarta
Philippines
Ukraine