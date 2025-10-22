$41.740.01
Ukrainian athlete Irfan Mirzoiev became the winner at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

Irfan Mirzoiev, a Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar wrestler, became the U23 world champion in Novi Sad, Serbia. He defeated Georgian athlete Temuri Orjonikidze, a bronze medalist at the 2022 World Championship (U20).

Ukrainian athlete Irfan Mirzoiev became the winner at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship

Irfan Mirzoiev won "gold" in the 77 kg weight category in world competitions among athletes under 23 years old. 

UNN reports with reference to the Federation of Greco-Roman Wrestling of Ukraine.

Details

In Serbia, at the World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship among athletes under 23 years old, Ukrainian of Crimean Tatar origin Irfan Mirzoiev became the most successful in the 77 kg weight category.

He won gold in a fight against Georgian wrestler Timur Orjenikidze. As noted, Mirzoiev defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1.

It is separately indicated that the Ukrainian wrestler has already received his second award in his career at the U23 World Championship.

Addition

Among other Ukrainians at the world championship in the Balkan country, the following distinguished themselves:

Ivan Chmyr, in the weight of up to 87 kg - in a battle against an Iranian athlete, he won "silver".

Yehor Yakushenko reached the final in the weight of up to 97 kg.

Oleh Khalilova - weight up to 72 kg - is to fight for "bronze".

The World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship in Serbia is currently ongoing, the event will last until the end of the week.  

Recall

In April 2025, Ukrainian wrestler Andriy Dzhelep won a bronze medal in the 61 kg weight category at the European Championship. In the final, he defeated the "neutral" Belarusian with a score of 3:1.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
Gold
Serbia
Ukraine