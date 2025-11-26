The US stated that Beijing is trying to create a new world order together with Russia and North Korea

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
01:23 PM • 2546 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
11:49 AM • 6984 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 9762 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 16448 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 29780 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 27239 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 17626 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30750 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16831 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14376 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
82%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 12300 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swiftNovember 26, 06:56 AM • 14547 views
"My rock": billionaire Richard Branson announces death of wife - after 50 years togetherPhotoNovember 26, 07:22 AM • 6070 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General Staff10:28 AM • 4090 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 10733 views
Publications
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 2550 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 10837 views
Can Ukraine continue fighting without American weapons? Politico answered11:49 AM • 6986 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 29781 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 30751 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 26671 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 61221 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 78733 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 79111 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 85968 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

The US stated that Beijing is trying to create a new world order together with Russia and North Korea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

The US says Xi Jinping is trying to build an alternative world order, relying on allies among anti-democratic states such as Russia and North Korea. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission published its annual report with dozens of recommendations.

The US stated that Beijing is trying to create a new world order together with Russia and North Korea

Xi Jinping is trying to "build an alternative world order" centered on Beijing, relying on allies among anti-democratic states such as Russia and North Korea. This is stated in the latest report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, such a network of partners - even if rigid in nature - complicates the calculations of Washington and other Western capitals.

Beijing is counting on a long-term strategy that covers various sectors, industries and borders.

The Commission published its annual report this month. It is a massive document - over 700 pages with dozens of recommendations, including:

  • Research into China's support for the Russian war machine - economic, technological, and in the areas of intelligence and cyber operations - and widespread dissemination of the findings.

    Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea have rapidly deepened cooperation. Russia's collapse would significantly alter the global balance of power, weakening China's influence and strategic position.

    - the study notes.
    • Increased funding for the US Space Force to "ensure superiority in space" over China's anti-satellite arsenal, as well as improved military simulations and training.

      If we agree that space is a battlefield, then we must build the infrastructure that will allow our military to operate there.

      - said commission member Michael Kuiken to Axios.

      Space Force Commander General Chance Saltzman said in September that he wants to put "aggressor" satellites into orbit to simulate enemy actions during training.

      • Assessing the US's ability to respond to "gray zone" aggression, especially in the Taiwan Strait, and strengthening support for the Philippines, which faces harassment at sea and in cyberspace.

        The People's Liberation Army of China entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone 3,075 times in 2024 alone, the commission notes.

        Beijing is trying to find a pretext to escalate aggression against Taiwan.

        - Taiwanese Ambassador Alexander Yui told Axios in October.

        China warned it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs26.11.25, 11:56 • 1914 views

        In August, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel and a PLA Navy destroyer collided while pursuing other ships. A video shared by Manila went viral.

        The leadership of the Chinese Communist Party has long believed that it is in a struggle - particularly with the United States, and more broadly with the West. In recent years, they seem to be confident that their position in this rivalry is getting stronger.

        - commission member Aaron Friedberg told Axios.

        Recall

        US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could hold up to four meetings next year. This will help maintain the stability of the trade truce between the two countries.

        Olga Rozgon

        News of the World
        Social network
        War in Ukraine
        Truth Social
        United States Space Force
        Philippines
        Donald Trump
        North Korea
        Taiwan
        South Korea
        Xi Jinping
        United States
        Iran