The US stated that Beijing is trying to create a new world order together with Russia and North Korea

Xi Jinping is trying to "build an alternative world order" centered on Beijing, relying on allies among anti-democratic states such as Russia and North Korea. This is stated in the latest report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication notes, such a network of partners - even if rigid in nature - complicates the calculations of Washington and other Western capitals.

Beijing is counting on a long-term strategy that covers various sectors, industries and borders.

The Commission published its annual report this month. It is a massive document - over 700 pages with dozens of recommendations, including:

Research into China's support for the Russian war machine - economic, technological, and in the areas of intelligence and cyber operations - and widespread dissemination of the findings.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea have rapidly deepened cooperation. Russia's collapse would significantly alter the global balance of power, weakening China's influence and strategic position. - the study notes.

Increased funding for the US Space Force to "ensure superiority in space" over China's anti-satellite arsenal, as well as improved military simulations and training.

If we agree that space is a battlefield, then we must build the infrastructure that will allow our military to operate there. - said commission member Michael Kuiken to Axios.

Space Force Commander General Chance Saltzman said in September that he wants to put "aggressor" satellites into orbit to simulate enemy actions during training.

Assessing the US's ability to respond to "gray zone" aggression, especially in the Taiwan Strait, and strengthening support for the Philippines, which faces harassment at sea and in cyberspace.

The People's Liberation Army of China entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone 3,075 times in 2024 alone, the commission notes.

Beijing is trying to find a pretext to escalate aggression against Taiwan. - Taiwanese Ambassador Alexander Yui told Axios in October.

China warned it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs

In August, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel and a PLA Navy destroyer collided while pursuing other ships. A video shared by Manila went viral.

The leadership of the Chinese Communist Party has long believed that it is in a struggle - particularly with the United States, and more broadly with the West. In recent years, they seem to be confident that their position in this rivalry is getting stronger. - commission member Aaron Friedberg told Axios.

Recall

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could hold up to four meetings next year. This will help maintain the stability of the trade truce between the two countries.