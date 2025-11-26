China warned it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs

On Wednesday, China warned that it would "crush" any attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Taiwan's affairs after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near democratically governed Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

"We have a firm will, strong determination, and strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peng Qinggen, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference when asked about the planned deployment.

"We will crush any foreign interference."

As the publication notes, Beijing views Taiwan as its territory and does not rule out the use of force to establish control over it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty and says that only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

"Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China's Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creates regional tensions, and provokes military confrontation," Peng said.

Recall

Japan continues to deploy medium-range missiles on Yonaguni Island, which is 110 km from Taiwan. This is part of strengthening the country's defense capabilities amid growing tensions in the region.