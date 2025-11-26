China warned it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs

$42.400.03
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 10526 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 6562 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 7996 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17462 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 13276 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
06:07 AM • 12749 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 23519 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40005 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
November 25, 02:59 PM • 30470 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
Popular news
Much depends on America, because it is American power that Russia respects most - ZelenskyyNovember 25, 11:57 PM • 10686 views
Trump revealed the main concession Russia would make for the adoption of a "peace plan"November 26, 01:00 AM • 22517 views
Erdogan proposes resuming direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in IstanbulNovember 26, 02:02 AM • 5724 views
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 18197 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 17175 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 10530 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17462 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 42145 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 51037 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 101247 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 22077 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 56853 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 74843 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 75421 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 82308 views
China warned it would "crush" any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

China warned it would crush any attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Taiwan's affairs after Japan announced the deployment of missiles on an island near Taiwan. Beijing views Taiwan as its territory and does not rule out the use of force to establish control.

On Wednesday, China warned that it would "crush" any attempts by foreign powers to interfere in Taiwan's affairs after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on an island near democratically governed Taiwan. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

"We have a firm will, strong determination, and strong ability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Peng Qinggen, spokesman for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a regular press conference when asked about the planned deployment.

"We will crush any foreign interference."

As the publication notes, Beijing views Taiwan as its territory and does not rule out the use of force to establish control over it. The island's government rejects Beijing's claims of sovereignty and says that only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

"Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to China's Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, deliberately creates regional tensions, and provokes military confrontation," Peng said.

Recall

Japan continues to deploy medium-range missiles on Yonaguni Island, which is 110 km from Taiwan. This is part of strengthening the country's defense capabilities amid growing tensions in the region.

Olga Rozgon

