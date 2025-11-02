$42.080.01
Philippines and Canada sign military pact to deter China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1196 views

The Philippines and Canada have signed a visiting forces agreement to enhance security cooperation and counter China's activities in the South China Sea. This pact allows for joint exercises, military presence, and expanded defense cooperation.

Philippines and Canada sign military pact to deter China

The Philippines and Canada have signed a historic agreement on the presence of troops to strengthen security cooperation and counter China's growing activity in the South China Sea. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new military pact is Canada's first such document with an Indo-Pacific country. It allows for joint exercises, military presence, and expanded defense cooperation.

This agreement will allow our countries to cooperate not only bilaterally, but also with other allies to maintain peace and stability in the region.

– emphasized Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

His Canadian counterpart, David McGuinty, stressed: "Peace is built on rules, not recklessness. Today is a great day for both our countries."

Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP26.09.25, 16:14 • 3438 views

The signing of the agreement was another step by Manila in creating a network of security alliances. Earlier, the Philippines concluded similar agreements with Japan and New Zealand, and is also negotiating with France and Great Britain.

Amid rising tensions in the South China Sea, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he hopes to "de-escalate tensions in disputed waters" and strengthen the country's defense capabilities through cooperation with partners.

South China Sea Conflict: China and the Philippines Blame Each Other12.10.25, 16:18 • 4276 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Skirmishes
Bongbong Marcos
Bloomberg L.P.
New Zealand
Philippines
Canada
France
Great Britain
China
Japan