South China Sea Conflict: China and the Philippines Blame Each Other

Another collision occurred in the South China Sea: Philippine vessels claim that a Chinese ship deliberately rammed its vessel near the Spratly Islands, while China accuses the Philippines of invading its waters. The incident occurred amid protracted tensions in the strategically important region, UNN reports, citing France 24.

Details

On October 12, the Philippines and China exchanged accusations regarding a maritime incident near disputed islands in the South China Sea, marking a new escalation of tensions in long-standing territorial disputes over the resource-rich region.

The Philippines stated that "a Chinese ship deliberately rammed one of their government vessels in the disputed South China Sea on Sunday, although Beijing blamed Manila for the incident."

The Philippines stated that a Chinese Coast Guard vessel "fired a water cannon" at the BRP Datu Pagbuaya, a vessel belonging to Manila's Bureau of Fisheries, at 9:15 a.m. (01:15 GMT) on Sunday.

Just three minutes later... the same (Chinese) vessel deliberately rammed the stern" of the Philippine boat, "causing minor structural damage, but the crew was unharmed." - the statement said.

Manila's Coast Guard said the incident occurred near Thitu Island, part of the Spratly Islands, where Beijing has been trying to assert its sovereignty for years.

China's Coast Guard said the incident occurred after the Philippine vessel entered waters near Sandy Cay, "ignored repeated stern warnings from the Chinese side and dangerously approached" the Chinese vessel.

The Philippine side bears full responsibility - said spokesman Liu Dejun in an online statement.

Photos and videos released by the Philippine Coast Guard show a Chinese Coast Guard vessel with an activated water cannon following the Philippine ship.

Despite these tactics of intimidation and aggressive actions... we will not be intimidated or driven away - said the Philippine Coast Guard.

Addition

The latest incident marks another flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Manila in the South China Sea - a key maritime route through which more than 60% of global trade passes.

Last month, the Philippine government reported one person injured after a Chinese Coast Guard vessel fired a water cannon at the Philippine ship BRP Datu Gumbay Piang off the Chinese-controlled Scarborough Shoal.

In August, a Chinese warship collided with its own Coast Guard vessel while pursuing a Philippine patrol boat in the same area. China established control over the fish-rich waters of the Philippines after a prolonged conflict in 2012. The Philippines categorically rejects China's plans to create a "nature reserve" there, seeing it as a step towards further occupation of the territory.

