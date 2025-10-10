Powerful earthquake in the Philippines kills one, tsunami warning lifted

A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Friday in the Mindanao region, initially triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted. One death has been reported, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The Philippine seismological agency issued a tsunami warning, stating that dangerous tsunami waves were possible along coasts within 300 km of the earthquake's epicenter. Hours later, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center announced that the tsunami threat had passed.

Deputy Administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV, reported at a briefing that at least one person died due to falling debris, without providing further details.

The seismological agency stated that damage and aftershocks were expected, as footage posted on social media showed students frantically running out of their classrooms, radio hosts jumping, and people crouching and trying to stay on all fours as the ground shook violently. Motorcycles were overturned by the force of the tremors.

The governor of the southern Philippine province of Davao Oriental stated that people panicked when the earthquake struck.

"Some buildings are reported to have been damaged," Edwin Jubahib told DZMM television.

Evacuation orders were issued in affected areas, and local schools also suspended classes for the day.

Infrastructure damage was reported, including cracks in the structure of the Magsaysay Bridge in Butuan City. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stated that authorities were still assessing the full extent of the damage and preparing for search and rescue operations.

"We are working around the clock to ensure that aid reaches everyone in need," Marcos said.

Philippine Energy Minister Sharon Garin said authorities were monitoring the operations of four power companies in Mindanao after power outages in some areas. It is not yet clear whether the outages were caused by the earthquake or a precautionary measure.

The Philippine agency Phivolcs reported that the earthquake occurred in the waters off Manay City in the Mindanao region at a depth of 10 km at 9:43 local time.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 7.4 and its depth at 58 km.

The strong earthquake occurred just ten days after a devastating 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Bogo City, Cebu province, which killed 71 people. Aftershocks are still being felt in the area.

Neighboring Indonesia also previously announced a tsunami in its North Sulawesi and Papua regions, according to its geophysical agency.

The Philippines is located in the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and experiences more than 800 earthquakes annually.

