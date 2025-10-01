$41.140.18
Strong earthquake hits Philippines: dozens dead, hundreds injured – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the central regions of the Philippines, destroying homes and causing panic. 69 people died, over 150 were injured, and the epicenter was near the city of Bogo.

Strong earthquake hits Philippines: dozens dead, hundreds injured – Reuters

Late on Tuesday evening, a powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the central regions of the Philippines. The tremors destroyed houses and buildings, causing panic among local residents who were forced to flee into the streets. Preliminary reports indicate 69 people have died and over 150 have been injured. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The tremors led to the destruction of houses, collapsing walls, and panic among residents. According to official data, the death toll has already reached 69, with over 150 people injured.

According to local authorities, the epicenter of the earthquake was located near the coastal city of Bogo in Cebu province. Hospitals are overflowing with injured people, and many areas are without electricity and water. The city of San Remigio was particularly hard hit, where a sports complex collapsed during a basketball game, claiming several lives.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and assured prompt assistance. The government has mobilized rescue and medical services to deal with the aftermath of the disaster. Search and rescue operations are complicated by heavy rain and new aftershocks, the strongest of which reached magnitude 6.

Residents describe panic and mass evacuations at night. 

Our house started shaking violently, I woke up my family, and we ran out into the street 

– said local resident Archel Coraza. 

He added that after the tremors, he saw the water on the coast recede, but no tsunami threat was confirmed.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire," where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur regularly.

Recall

A powerful 6.9 magnitude earthquake occurred on the central coast of the Philippines. The tremors led to the destruction of buildings and roads, and in some areas caused power outages.

