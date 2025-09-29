Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 recorded in Ukraine: details
Kyiv • UNN
The event occurred in the area of the city of Stryi, Lviv region, and is classified as slightly perceptible.
On Sunday, September 28, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 (on the Richter scale) was recorded in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Center for Special Control.
Details
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 4 km, in the area of the city of Stryi, Lviv region. According to the earthquake classification, it belongs to weakly perceptible ones.
Recall
On Monday morning, September 29, snowy weather set in in the highlands of the Ukrainian Carpathians, the air temperature is -3°C. It is cloudy on Mount Pip Ivan, the wind is easterly at 4 m/s.
