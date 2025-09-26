Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP

Russia has agreed to transfer technology, combat experience, and military equipment to China for the development of airborne units, which, according to analysts, could strengthen Beijing's ability to launch a rapid assault on Taiwan. This is stated in documents obtained by activists and analyzed by The Washington Post in conjunction with the British analytical center RUSI, writes UNN.

Details

According to The Washington Post, in October 2024, Moscow signed a contract for the supply of 37 BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles, 11 Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled anti-tank guns, 11 BTR-MDM armored personnel carriers, as well as parachute systems for landing heavy equipment. The preliminary value of the deal was over $580 million.

In addition to equipment, Russia agreed to train Chinese paratroopers, including combat use of weapons and the use of command and control systems. Some of the training was to take place at Russian training grounds, and later in China.

RUSI analysts believe that such cooperation gives Beijing "enhanced air maneuver capabilities" that can be used "against Taiwan, the Philippines, and other island nations in the region."

This is a very good example of how the Russians have become an intermediary for the Chinese. The security challenges of Moscow and Beijing are now almost inseparable — emphasized Jack Watling, a senior research fellow in the Department of Land Warfare at RUSI.

The RUSI report also emphasizes that the cooperation between the two armies goes far beyond symbolic joint exercises, forming systems capable of supporting Xi Jinping's strategy of creating modern armed forces that could challenge the United States.

Official Taipei confirmed that it is monitoring the transfer of advanced airborne troop control systems to China.

Military cooperation between China and Russia goes far beyond what has been publicly acknowledged — said a Taiwanese intelligence official who wished to remain anonymous.

According to experts, Moscow, which depends on Beijing for dual-use goods due to sanctions, is at the same time helping the PRC prepare for a possible operation against Taiwan. In a future conflict, Russia could become a strategic rear for China, providing it with energy resources and technology.

As The Washington Post reports, despite China's military superiority, a large-scale invasion of Taiwan would remain risky. Success requires rapidly moving hundreds of thousands of troops to a limited number of landing points while keeping the United States and its allies from intervening. Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly called "reunification with Taiwan" part of "national rejuvenation," has ordered the military to accelerate modernization and prepare for "wars that must be won."

