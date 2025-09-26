Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
01:31 PM • 66 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 2632 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 12098 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 16995 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 24590 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31053 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35877 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28163 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 39704 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 35770 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
2m/s
48%
763mm
Popular news
Ukraine seeks to end the war this year, despite Russia's dragging out of the conflict - SybihaPhotoSeptember 26, 03:46 AM • 25456 views
Ukrainian actress lands role of professor in Harry Potter seriesPhotoSeptember 26, 04:40 AM • 7906 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23017 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14670 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7314 views
Publications
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 7394 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo09:01 AM • 24597 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 31056 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 35879 views
Ukrainians choose cheaper alternatives: how Darnitsa's high-price policy weakens its position in the pharmaceutical marketPhotoSeptember 25, 02:30 PM • 34988 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers09:12 AM • 14694 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 23043 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 32006 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 39933 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 73263 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system
Diia (service)
E-6 Mercury

Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Russia is transferring technology, combat experience, and military equipment for airborne units to China. This could enhance Beijing's ability to launch a rapid assault on Taiwan, according to documents analyzed by The Washington Post.

Russia shares military experience with China for a possible attack on Taiwan - WP

Russia has agreed to transfer technology, combat experience, and military equipment to China for the development of airborne units, which, according to analysts, could strengthen Beijing's ability to launch a rapid assault on Taiwan. This is stated in documents obtained by activists and analyzed by The Washington Post in conjunction with the British analytical center RUSI, writes UNN.

Details

According to The Washington Post, in October 2024, Moscow signed a contract for the supply of 37 BMD-4M airborne combat vehicles, 11 Sprut-SDM1 self-propelled anti-tank guns, 11 BTR-MDM armored personnel carriers, as well as parachute systems for landing heavy equipment. The preliminary value of the deal was over $580 million.

Chinese drone experts worked with sanctioned Russian arms maker - Reuters25.09.25, 10:57 • 3228 views

In addition to equipment, Russia agreed to train Chinese paratroopers, including combat use of weapons and the use of command and control systems. Some of the training was to take place at Russian training grounds, and later in China.

RUSI analysts believe that such cooperation gives Beijing "enhanced air maneuver capabilities" that can be used "against Taiwan, the Philippines, and other island nations in the region."

This is a very good example of how the Russians have become an intermediary for the Chinese. The security challenges of Moscow and Beijing are now almost inseparable 

— emphasized Jack Watling, a senior research fellow in the Department of Land Warfare at RUSI.

The RUSI report also emphasizes that the cooperation between the two armies goes far beyond symbolic joint exercises, forming systems capable of supporting Xi Jinping's strategy of creating modern armed forces that could challenge the United States.

Chinese Premier meets with heads of major US corporations in New York - Bloomberg25.09.25, 17:58 • 3328 views

Official Taipei confirmed that it is monitoring the transfer of advanced airborne troop control systems to China.

Military cooperation between China and Russia goes far beyond what has been publicly acknowledged 

— said a Taiwanese intelligence official who wished to remain anonymous.

According to experts, Moscow, which depends on Beijing for dual-use goods due to sanctions, is at the same time helping the PRC prepare for a possible operation against Taiwan. In a future conflict, Russia could become a strategic rear for China, providing it with energy resources and technology.

As The Washington Post reports, despite China's military superiority, a large-scale invasion of Taiwan would remain risky. Success requires rapidly moving hundreds of thousands of troops to a limited number of landing points while keeping the United States and its allies from intervening. Xi Jinping, who has repeatedly called "reunification with Taiwan" part of "national rejuvenation," has ordered the military to accelerate modernization and prepare for "wars that must be won."

Trump's policy weakens US influence in Southeast Asia, while China strengthens - Bloomberg24.09.25, 21:27 • 3894 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Washington Post
Philippines
Taiwan
Xi Jinping
China
United States