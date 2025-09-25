Chinese drone experts worked with sanctioned Russian arms maker - Reuters
Chinese drone experts visited the Russian arms factory "IEMZ Kupol" for technical development. The factory also received Chinese drones through a Russian intermediary.
Chinese drone experts flew to Russia to conduct technical development of military drones at a state-owned arms manufacturer under Western sanctions, Reuters reports, citing two European security sources and documents seen by the agency, writes UNN.
"Since the second quarter of last year, Chinese experts have visited the IEMZ Kupol arms factory more than half a dozen times," the publication writes. According to documents and information from two officials, during this time Kupol also received batches of Chinese-made attack and reconnaissance drones through a Russian intermediary.
China's Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of the cooperation.
