China is increasing drone supplies to Russia while reducing sales to Ukrainian and Western buyers, further demonstrating Beijing's open support for Russia's military efforts in Ukraine. This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts recall the statement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the PRC has stopped selling Mavic quadcopters to Kyiv, while continuing to sell drones to Russia.

Zelenskyy's statements are consistent with European estimates. ... The PRC appears to have reduced supplies of some drone components to Western buyers while increasing supplies to Russia," the report said. - the report says.

According to analysts, the Russian armed forces are using Chinese-made equipment, while Beijing has no intention of stopping Russia's attempts to recruit Chinese citizens into military units.

"Russia has created joint production lines with PRC manufacturers for long-range strike drones similar to Shahed, which underscores the extent of the PRC's support for Russia's military efforts," ISW concludes.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that China has stopped selling drones to Kyiv and European countries, continuing supplies only to Russia. At the same time, according to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, Ukraine found an alternative to Mavic - in particular, we are talking about FPV and strike drones.

