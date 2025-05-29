The effectiveness of strikes is increasing: a new technology in the Armed Forces, an AI-based drone-mother, is already destroying invaders

Enemy troops were attacked for the first time by AI-based FPV means. The innovation is the responsibility of the Ukrainian defense cluster Brave1. AI-based drones are already "working" on the battlefield.

UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

Mykhailo Fedorov on his page reported that Ukraine has used a drone-mother based on artificial intelligence for the first time.

The Ukrainian defense cluster Brave1 has created a new technological AI solution that increases the efficiency and accuracy of strikes against the enemy. - the message says.

The range of action is up to 300 km. It is at such a distance that the drone-mother delivers two strike FPV drones, which are able to autonomously find and hit targets:

from enemy aircraft, air defense;

to various infrastructure.

At a distance of 100 km, the drone returns for reuse.

The cost of one mission is $10,000. For comparison: launching a rocket costs 300-500 times more. - informs Mykhailo Fedorov.

All this - without GPS, explained the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

He added that the SmartPilot system uses visual-inertial navigation, is guided by cameras, and LIDAR only enhances accuracy.

Artificial intelligence independently recognizes and selects a target.

We will remind

UNN reported that a new technology for drones has been developed in Ukraine, which should change the course of hostilities.

A new secret technology is already in the works, which is also related to drones. This is a new game-changer in the technological war that will change the course of hostilities. And the faster we scale up defense innovation, the more advantage we will gain on the battlefield. - said the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve more employees: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the new system works