How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 7570 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 22575 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 52010 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 46096 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 83254 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 74413 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 108117 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 107601 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 112546 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101439 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

The effectiveness of strikes is increasing: a new technology in the Armed Forces, an AI-based drone-mother, is already destroying invaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1428 views

The Ukrainian defense cluster Brave1 has created an AI-based drone-mother. It delivers FPV drones up to 300 km away, capable of autonomously hitting targets.

The effectiveness of strikes is increasing: a new technology in the Armed Forces, an AI-based drone-mother, is already destroying invaders

Enemy troops were attacked for the first time by AI-based FPV means. The innovation is the responsibility of the Ukrainian defense cluster Brave1. AI-based drones are already "working" on the battlefield.

UNN reports with reference to the TG channel of the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Details

Mykhailo Fedorov on his page reported that Ukraine has used a drone-mother based on artificial intelligence for the first time.

The Ukrainian defense cluster Brave1 has created a new technological AI solution that increases the efficiency and accuracy of strikes against the enemy.

- the message says.

The range of action is up to 300 km. It is at such a distance that the drone-mother delivers two strike FPV drones, which are able to autonomously find and hit targets:

  • from enemy aircraft, air defense;
    • to various infrastructure.

      At a distance of 100 km, the drone returns for reuse.

      The cost of one mission is $10,000. For comparison: launching a rocket costs 300-500 times more.

      - informs Mykhailo Fedorov.

      All this - without GPS, explained the head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

      He added that the SmartPilot system uses visual-inertial navigation, is guided by cameras, and LIDAR only enhances accuracy.

      Artificial intelligence independently recognizes and selects a target.

      We will remind

      UNN reported that a new technology for drones has been developed in Ukraine, which should change the course of hostilities.

      A new secret technology is already in the works, which is also related to drones. This is a new game-changer in the technological war that will change the course of hostilities. And the faster we scale up defense innovation, the more advantage we will gain on the battlefield.

      - said the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      WarTechnologies
      Mikhail Fedorov
      Ukraine
