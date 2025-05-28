Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve more employees: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the new system works

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that now the total number of those liable for military service at enterprises includes employees who were mobilized after May 18, 2024. Thus, companies can reserve more specialists. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

For example: you have 80 employees on the register and another 20 were mobilized after May 18. Previously, only 80 were taken into account. Now — 100. And if you can reserve, for example, 50%, then previously it was 40 people, and now — 50 - explained the ministry.

In the event that mobilized employees are not automatically included in the total number, the employer must contact the TCC and JV to update their data. Also, employees reserved in another company are not taken into account in the list.

Who can apply for reservation:

• legal entities or their branches;

• the company must be in the Unified List of critical (i.e. among those enterprises that provide the army, critical infrastructure, economy, medicine, etc.);

• employees must be officially employed;

• the Register of those liable for military service must indicate that the employee is "excluded from military registration" — that is, he works in the company and is not registered with the TCC and JV.

How to submit a list for reservation through Diia and confirm the criticality of the enterprise can be found here.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also reminded that the reservation service is implemented by the Ministry of Economy with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The modernization of the service was carried out thanks to the "Diia Support Project", which is implemented by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine with the support of Sweden.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan significant changes to the criteria and approaches for booking employees. The current criteria satisfy the military.