Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve more employees: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the new system works

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios
End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve more employees: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the new system works

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

The possibilities of booking employees have been expanded in Ukraine: those mobilized after May 18 are taken into account. Companies can book more specialists by contacting the TCC to update data.

Critically important enterprises will be able to reserve more employees: the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how the new system works

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that now the total number of those liable for military service at enterprises includes employees who were mobilized after May 18, 2024. Thus, companies can reserve more specialists. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

For example: you have 80 employees on the register and another 20 were mobilized after May 18. Previously, only 80 were taken into account. Now — 100. And if you can reserve, for example, 50%, then previously it was 40 people, and now — 50 

- explained the ministry.

In the event that mobilized employees are not automatically included in the total number, the employer must contact the TCC and JV to update their data. Also, employees reserved in another company are not taken into account in the list.

Who can apply for reservation:

• legal entities or their branches;

• the company must be in the Unified List of critical (i.e. among those enterprises that provide the army, critical infrastructure, economy, medicine, etc.);

• employees must be officially employed;

• the Register of those liable for military service must indicate that the employee is "excluded from military registration" — that is, he works in the company and is not registered with the TCC and JV.

How to submit a list for reservation through Diia and confirm the criticality of the enterprise can be found here.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also reminded that the reservation service is implemented by the Ministry of Economy with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. The modernization of the service was carried out thanks to the "Diia Support Project", which is implemented by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine with the support of Sweden.

Addition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the Cabinet of Ministers does not plan significant changes to the criteria and approaches for booking employees. The current criteria satisfy the military.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Sweden
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
