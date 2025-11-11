Newly built bridge in China collapses months after opening

In China's Sichuan province, a section of the Hongqi Bridge collapsed just months after its opening. Local authorities in Mercan city reported that the cause was geological instability – landslides that damaged the slope and roadbed. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

The 758-meter-long bridge is part of a national highway connecting central China with Tibet. The day before the accident, soil deformation was noticed on the right bank of the section – traffic was stopped, and drivers were evacuated. Footage published by Global Times shows clouds of dust rising after the collapse.

Contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group completed the construction of Hongqi earlier this year. The incident occurred against the backdrop of a series of infrastructure accidents: in August, a railway bridge collapsed in Qinghai province, killing at least 12 people.

Despite official statements about a "natural disaster," safety experts note that recurring incidents indicate problems with construction quality control in regions with increased seismic activity.

As Chinese journalist Li Jiexin wrote on X: "The bridge collapsed due to mountain deformation caused by a landslide. It was a natural disaster."

