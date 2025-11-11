Newly built bridge in China collapses months after opening
Kyiv • UNN
A section of the Hongqi Bridge in Sichuan province, which was built earlier this year, has collapsed. The cause was cited as geological instability, with no casualties or injuries reported.
In China's Sichuan province, a section of the Hongqi Bridge collapsed just months after its opening. Local authorities in Mercan city reported that the cause was geological instability – landslides that damaged the slope and roadbed. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or injuries. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.
Details
The 758-meter-long bridge is part of a national highway connecting central China with Tibet. The day before the accident, soil deformation was noticed on the right bank of the section – traffic was stopped, and drivers were evacuated. Footage published by Global Times shows clouds of dust rising after the collapse.
Contractor Sichuan Road & Bridge Group completed the construction of Hongqi earlier this year. The incident occurred against the backdrop of a series of infrastructure accidents: in August, a railway bridge collapsed in Qinghai province, killing at least 12 people.
Islamic school collapse in Indonesia: 38 people sought under rubble30.09.25, 10:00 • 2985 views
Despite official statements about a "natural disaster," safety experts note that recurring incidents indicate problems with construction quality control in regions with increased seismic activity.
As Chinese journalist Li Jiexin wrote on X: "The bridge collapsed due to mountain deformation caused by a landslide. It was a natural disaster."
Pigcatan Bridge collapses in the Philippines: trucks stuck, traffic blocked06.10.25, 14:02 • 3537 views