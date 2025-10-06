Pigcatan Bridge collapses in the Philippines: trucks stuck, traffic blocked

Photo: philstar.com

The Pigatan Bridge in Alcala, Philippines, has collapsed. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are checking for casualties. Traffic across the bridge has been temporarily suspended, UNN reports, citing Phil Star.

Details

Several ten-wheel trucks were stranded on the Pigatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, when it collapsed on Monday afternoon, October 6. - reported the Cagayan Provincial Information Office.

As stated, "the Cagayan government and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the bridge collapse" and to check for casualties.

Traffic across the bridge remains closed while authorities assess the damage - the publication reported.

