Pigcatan Bridge collapses in the Philippines: trucks stuck, traffic blocked
Kyiv • UNN
The Pigcatan Bridge in Alcala, Philippines, has collapsed, trapping ten-wheel trucks. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and are checking for casualties.
Details
Several ten-wheel trucks were stranded on the Pigatan Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, when it collapsed on Monday afternoon, October 6.
As stated, "the Cagayan government and the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the bridge collapse" and to check for casualties.
Traffic across the bridge remains closed while authorities assess the damage
