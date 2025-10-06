Floods in India affect tea plantation areas, 18 dead already

$41.230.05
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 7738 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
06:51 AM • 13666 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
06:06 AM • 33682 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
06:00 AM • 23154 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 32482 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 61544 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at Ukraine
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75114 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90036 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 166978 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new government
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of Lapaivka
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Floods in India affect tea plantation areas, 18 dead already

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

In India, at least 18 people have died and infrastructure has been destroyed due to floods and landslides in the Darjeeling region. In Nepal, the number of victims of the disaster has risen to 50, 37 of whom died in Ilam district.

Floods in India affect tea plantation areas, 18 dead already

In India, at least 18 people have died as a result of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains in the mountainous Darjeeling region in the east of the country. Tea plantations have been affected, and water has washed away houses, roads, and bridges. In neighboring Nepal, the death toll from the disaster has already reached 50, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

On Monday, several people were still considered missing, despite ongoing rescue and recovery efforts, officials from the local authorities of the Indian state of West Bengal said. They warned that the death toll was likely to rise as information came in from remote areas.

"Two iron bridges have collapsed, several roads have been damaged and flooded, huge tracts of land... have been inundated," Mamata Banerjee, the state's chief minister, wrote in a post on X.

She added that the affected districts included Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, where tea plantations are located.

Following "extremely heavy" rains in Darjeeling this weekend, more rains are expected, said H. R. Biswas, a regional meteorologist in the state capital, Kolkata.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted due to the collapse of an iron bridge over the Balason River, connecting the plain city of Siliguri with the mountain town of Mirik, causing many roads to collapse.

A local emergency management official said that roads were blocked with debris, preventing rescuers from reaching many locations in the remote area.

The mountain resort of Darjeeling in the Himalayas is famous for its tea and attracts tourists with breathtaking views of Mount Kanchenjunga, the third highest peak in the world. Banerjee urged tourists to stay put until they are evacuated.

Situation in Nepal

In Nepal, the death toll from floods and landslides has risen to 50, including 37 killed in separate landslides in the Ilam district in the east of the country on the border with India, a police armed forces official said.

Rescuers are clearing debris in the area, searching for survivors, and clearing blocked roads after landslides washed away houses in several villages, district official Bholanath Guragain said.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Reuters
Nepal
India