Islamic school collapse in Indonesia: 38 people sought under rubble

$41.480.01
48.410.31
ukenru
04:27 AM • 10484 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15267 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47319 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95518 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54165 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54215 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56911 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30547 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25835 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17919 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk directionVideoSeptember 29, 09:48 PM • 6860 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 11624 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 3784 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 12974 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 9504 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47319 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95511 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54215 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 56911 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 43406 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 15601 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 18109 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 30797 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 39108 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 36065 views
Actual
Brent Crude
YouTube
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Islamic school collapse in Indonesia: 38 people sought under rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

An Islamic boarding school collapsed in Indonesia's East Java province. Rescuers are searching for 38 people trapped under the rubble, one person has died, and 102 have been evacuated.

Islamic school collapse in Indonesia: 38 people sought under rubble

In Indonesia, an Islamic boarding school in East Java province collapsed. On Tuesday, Indonesian rescuers continued to search for 38 people believed to be trapped under the rubble of the school, which occurred when dozens of people were at afternoon prayers, the country's disaster relief services said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

One person died and 102 were evacuated on Monday at the Al-Khozinat school in Sidoarjo when the unstable building collapsed during construction, the disaster agency said in a statement.

"This sudden event led to building materials falling on dozens of students and workers," said agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

He said a bulldozer was among the heavy equipment used by search teams to clear the rubble, and nearly 80 injured people were taken to the hospital.

Video footage from news channel KompasTV showed families of students gathered around a whiteboard, looking at a list of survivors.

The agency said the building's foundation allegedly failed to support the weight of the structure on the fourth floor.

In France, the building of the former Ibis hotel collapsed: people may be under the rubble08.08.25, 14:52 • 3452 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Reuters
Indonesia