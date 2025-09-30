Islamic school collapse in Indonesia: 38 people sought under rubble

In Indonesia, an Islamic boarding school in East Java province collapsed. On Tuesday, Indonesian rescuers continued to search for 38 people believed to be trapped under the rubble of the school, which occurred when dozens of people were at afternoon prayers, the country's disaster relief services said, according to UNN, citing Reuters.

Details

One person died and 102 were evacuated on Monday at the Al-Khozinat school in Sidoarjo when the unstable building collapsed during construction, the disaster agency said in a statement.

"This sudden event led to building materials falling on dozens of students and workers," said agency spokesman Abdul Muhari.

He said a bulldozer was among the heavy equipment used by search teams to clear the rubble, and nearly 80 injured people were taken to the hospital.

Video footage from news channel KompasTV showed families of students gathered around a whiteboard, looking at a list of survivors.

The agency said the building's foundation allegedly failed to support the weight of the structure on the fourth floor.

