In France, the building of the former Ibis hotel collapsed: people may be under the rubble

On Friday, August 8, around 12:00 PM, a building, the former Ibis hotel, suddenly collapsed in the city center of Amiens, on Place Fourré. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, and the police declared a large security perimeter. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local publication Courrier Picard.

Details

The cause of the collapse could have been a gas leak. Emergency services are currently investigating whether anyone else is under the rubble. At this stage, it is impossible to tell, - the police report from the scene.

Crews are on full alert to provide medical assistance, and people living nearby have been evacuated to a nearby gymnasium. Surveillance footage confirms that there were no passersby nearby during the collapse, but rescuers urge caution.

Due to the accident, bus traffic in the area was blocked, and a detour was organized. Police are questioning local residents to find out if the building was occupied - some witnesses report periodic lights on the ground floor and noticeable activity.

After 1:00 PM, a service dog was called to the scene to search for possible victims under the rubble, assisting rescuers in their search.

