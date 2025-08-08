$41.460.15
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 18077 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 36990 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 28995 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 27205 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 46915 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 23395 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 53637 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 58127 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 29159 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
In France, the building of the former Ibis hotel collapsed: people may be under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1558 views

In the center of Amiens, France, the building of the former Ibis hotel collapsed. The cause could have been a gas leak, and the search for potential victims under the rubble is ongoing.

In France, the building of the former Ibis hotel collapsed: people may be under the rubble

On Friday, August 8, around 12:00 PM, a building, the former Ibis hotel, suddenly collapsed in the city center of Amiens, on Place Fourré. Emergency services promptly arrived at the scene, and the police declared a large security perimeter. This was reported by UNN with reference to the local publication Courrier Picard. 

Details

The cause of the collapse could have been a gas leak. Emergency services are currently investigating whether anyone else is under the rubble. At this stage, it is impossible to tell, 

- the police report from the scene. 

Crews are on full alert to provide medical assistance, and people living nearby have been evacuated to a nearby gymnasium. Surveillance footage confirms that there were no passersby nearby during the collapse, but rescuers urge caution.

Due to the accident, bus traffic in the area was blocked, and a detour was organized. Police are questioning local residents to find out if the building was occupied - some witnesses report periodic lights on the ground floor and noticeable activity.

After 1:00 PM, a service dog was called to the scene to search for possible victims under the rubble, assisting rescuers in their search.

Veronika Marchenko

News of the WorldEvents