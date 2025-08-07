$41.610.07
Fire in France, visible from space, is already considered out of control: strong wind gusts are expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

A wildfire is raging in the south of France, covering over 16,000 hectares and still not under control. One person has died, three are missing, and 13 have been injured.

Fire in France, visible from space, is already considered out of control: strong wind gusts are expected

A large forest fire in southern France has already covered more than 16,000 hectares and is still out of control. Rescue services are racing against time, as meteorologists predict new strong winds that could further complicate the situation. This is reported by BFMTV, writes UNN.

Details

The fire that broke out in the Aude region of southern France has become the largest this summer. Within a day, the fire destroyed more than 16,000 hectares of forest and shrubs, covering at least 15 settlements. Despite the mobilization of significant fire brigades and aviation, the flames have not yet been localized.

According to official data from the prefecture, a 65-year-old woman died as a result of the disaster, and three people are considered missing. Another 13 people were injured, including 11 firefighters and two civilians, one of whom is in critical condition.

The weather forecast is of particular concern: new gusts of wind are expected in the region in the near future, which could provoke even more spread of the fire. Rescue services admit that fighting the fire could become more difficult in a matter of hours.

Meteo France has published satellite images clearly showing a giant plume of smoke rising over the region – the result of uncontrolled fire, which is already visible from space.

French authorities urge residents of affected areas to follow instructions and not return to areas not yet deemed safe.

Recall

In the Aude region of southern France, on August 6, the largest forest fire this year began, which has already claimed the life of an elderly woman, left more than 2,500 households without electricity, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes.

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldEvents
BFM TV
France