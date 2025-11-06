ukenru
Ukrainian Mariia Zheliaskova won the title of "Vice Miss Earth 2025": what is known about her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

Mariia Zheliaskova from Ukraine for the first time entered the top 8 finalists of the "Miss Earth 2025" competition and won the title of "Vice Miss". The final took place on November 5 in the Philippines, where Zheliaskova represented Ukraine.

Ukrainian Mariia Zheliaskova won the title of "Vice Miss Earth 2025": what is known about her

Ukrainian Mariia Zheliaskova, for the first time in Ukraine's history, entered the top 8 finalists of the international beauty pageant "Miss Earth 2025" and received the honorary title of "Vice Miss." The model shared the joyful news on her personal Instagram page, as reported by UNN.

Details

The final of the competition took place on November 5 in the Philippines. Mariia Zheliaskova appeared on stage in a long corset dress with open shoulders and a slit, complementing her look with high heels and shimmering accessories.

"Miss World-2025": who represents Ukraine and what is known about the costume called "Soul of the Earth"12.05.25, 16:09 • 8400 views

Today, history was made. Ukraine entered the top 8 for the first time and won the title of 'Vice Miss Earth 2025'. I am incredibly happy! With pride and strength, I represented my native country. Three unforgettable weeks in the Philippines - it was a dream journey that began with a victory in the 'Miss Odesa' competition, then - the national crown 'Miss Ukraine-Earth', and now the third victory, so special and important

- the girl shared.

Additionally

Mariia Zheliaskova was born in the city of Bolhrad, Odesa region. She received higher education in the specialty of announcer and TV presenter, which helped her develop her modeling career.

The model is actively involved in charity: she helps orphanages, animal shelters, supports military personnel and children affected by the war. Her main goal is to protect women's rights and help those who fight for freedom.

This year, the 25th anniversary Miss Earth competition took place in the Philippines. The winner was Natalie Pushkinova from the Czech Republic. The main feature of the competition is its focus on ecology and protection.

Recall 

In December 2024, Mariia Melnychenko won the "Miss Ukraine 2024" competition among 18 participants. This was the first beauty pageant of such a level in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Alla Kiosak

