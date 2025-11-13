Los Angeles braces for powerful storms and flood risk

California will be hit by heavy rains and snowstorms from the Pacific Ocean, which could bring a month's worth of precipitation to Los Angeles and cause floods and landslides, especially in areas affected by large-scale fires last year. Local authorities have already been advised to prepare for possible evacuations. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The first wave of rain will last from Thursday to Saturday, followed by two more - from Sunday to Monday and next week.

At the beginning of the season, the West is preparing for heavy rainfall. Every time there is heavy rain, you have to worry about burn scars. - said Bob Oravec, senior meteorologist at the US National Weather Service.

Powerful winter storm hits 13 US states: over 38 cm of snow and ice

In downtown Los Angeles, 5 to 8 centimeters of precipitation are forecast - several times more than the average. Areas where fires have destroyed vegetation and made the soil unstable remain particularly dangerous.

Typhoon Fung-wong, having killed 18 people in the Philippines, approached Taiwan: mass evacuation announced

Meteorologists also warn of possible power outages and heavy snowfalls in the mountains. Atmospheric rivers carrying colossal volumes of moisture can cause floods even in Northern California, where up to the 5th category of precipitation intensity is expected.

Winter storm warnings are already in effect in the Sierra Nevada mountain range and in the area from Mariposa to Tehachapi.

Storm "Claudia" hits Europe: yellow warning declared in several countries due to heavy rains and floods