Storm "Claudia" hits Europe: yellow warning declared in several countries due to heavy rains and floods

Yellow warnings for dangerous weather have been issued in Great Britain, Portugal, and Spain due to Storm Claudia. Forecasters predict heavy rains, floods, transport disruptions, and possible power outages. The worst weather will affect the south and center of England, Wales, and the Midlands. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Storm Claudia, which has already caused bad weather in Portugal, Spain, and the Canary Islands, will hit parts of Great Britain on Friday. According to the Met Office, heavy rainfall is expected from noon until the end of the day, with up to 150 mm in some places within 24 hours, which corresponds to a monthly norm.

Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rain to a large part of central and southern England and Wales from Friday to Saturday. This rain will be slow, and in some areas, up to a month's worth of rainfall may fall within 24 hours.

– said Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert.

According to Sky Weather, the largest amount of precipitation is expected in eastern Wales and central England – from 80 to 150 mm, while the southern regions of the country may avoid the worst.

In addition to torrential rains, powerful easterly winds with gusts up to 70 mph are forecast in the northwestern regions of England and Wales. Due to bad weather, landslides, flooded roads, canceled flights, and power outages are possible.

The Irish meteorological service Met Éireann has also issued a warning about heavy rainfall in the southeast of the country, which will continue throughout the weekend.

