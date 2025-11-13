Storm "Claudia" hits Europe: yellow warning declared in several countries due to heavy rains and floods

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14864 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 13433 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 15415 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40509 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 30459 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 33107 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 35775 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 32878 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28137 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 21623 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhotoNovember 13, 06:58 AM • 27018 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 32871 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 25436 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"Photo10:39 AM • 19060 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35238 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 14852 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 40493 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 35438 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 33088 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 97638 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Mikheil Saakashvili
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Odesa Oblast
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 51057 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 51338 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 41446 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 79934 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 79628 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Bild
Gold
Heating

Storm "Claudia" hits Europe: yellow warning declared in several countries due to heavy rains and floods

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Storm "Claudia" has hit several European countries. In Portugal and Spain, it has already caused heavy rains and floods. The storm further threatens Great Britain and Ireland, where a yellow alert has been declared.

Storm "Claudia" hits Europe: yellow warning declared in several countries due to heavy rains and floods

Yellow warnings for dangerous weather have been issued in Great Britain, Portugal, and Spain due to Storm Claudia. Forecasters predict heavy rains, floods, transport disruptions, and possible power outages. The worst weather will affect the south and center of England, Wales, and the Midlands. This was reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

Storm Claudia, which has already caused bad weather in Portugal, Spain, and the Canary Islands, will hit parts of Great Britain on Friday. According to the Met Office, heavy rainfall is expected from noon until the end of the day, with up to 150 mm in some places within 24 hours, which corresponds to a monthly norm.

Part. Powerful winter storm hits 13 US states: over 38 cm of snow and ice

Storm Claudia will bring very heavy rain to a large part of central and southern England and Wales from Friday to Saturday. This rain will be slow, and in some areas, up to a month's worth of rainfall may fall within 24 hours.

– said Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert.

According to Sky Weather, the largest amount of precipitation is expected in eastern Wales and central England – from 80 to 150 mm, while the southern regions of the country may avoid the worst.

Part. Typhoon Fung-wong, having caused the death of 18 people in the Philippines, approached Taiwan: mass evacuation announced

In addition to torrential rains, powerful easterly winds with gusts up to 70 mph are forecast in the northwestern regions of England and Wales. Due to bad weather, landslides, flooded roads, canceled flights, and power outages are possible.

The Irish meteorological service Met Éireann has also issued a warning about heavy rainfall in the southeast of the country, which will continue throughout the weekend.

Part. Typhoon Kalmaegi increased the number of victims in Vietnam: the country's authorities warned about continued heavy rains

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Wales
Vietnam
Philippines
Canary Islands
Taiwan
England
Great Britain
Spain
Portugal
United States