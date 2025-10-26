Trump danced with Malaysians after arriving at ASEAN summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia and joined the dance of local residents who met him. The arrival of the head of the White House was broadcast by Magno News TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

Trump was met by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. After a brief conversation, the US President decided to join the dance of local residents. The American leader's decision was met with applause.

We should add that in Malaysia, Trump will take part in the ASEAN summit.

Reference

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is a geopolitical and economic international organization created in 1967, which includes 10 countries located in Southeast Asia: the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia.

