Trump danced with Malaysians after arriving at ASEAN summit

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
07:14 AM • 1312 views
Kyiv under enemy attack: what is known about the dead and woundedPhoto
October 25, 07:33 PM • 27610 views
Trump named a condition for meeting with Putin
October 25, 11:59 AM • 58072 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
October 25, 10:22 AM • 54755 views
Switching to "winter time": psychologist gave advice on how to help the body adapt
October 25, 08:59 AM • 50946 views
Explosion at Ovruch railway station: proceedings opened under three articles
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 73746 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
October 25, 06:30 AM • 27283 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
October 25, 03:58 AM • 23119 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 34271 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 50495 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
1m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Artillerymen showed the capture of a saboteur who was supposed to lead enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups to KostiantynivkaVideoOctober 25, 11:35 PM • 27072 views
Kyiv attacked by enemy UAVs: debris fell on residential buildings in Desnianskyi districtOctober 25, 11:53 PM • 9986 views
"Russia's borders don't end anywhere": Putin's envoy brought candies with the dictator's quotes to the USAPhoto02:19 AM • 30169 views
The number of injured in the attack on Kyiv has risen to 26, including many children02:41 AM • 30583 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three dead, dozens injuredPhoto05:24 AM • 18948 views
Publications
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 45623 views
A time of inner balance amidst external storms: astrological forecast for the week of October 27 – November 2
Exclusive
October 25, 08:45 AM • 73746 views
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 58589 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 79925 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 76691 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk
Brigitte Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Philippines
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fake News": Trump assures he does not plan to name White House ballroom after himselfOctober 25, 11:20 AM • 25566 views
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - mediaOctober 25, 07:29 AM • 31203 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will beOctober 25, 06:14 AM • 32082 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 33235 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 35927 views
Actual
Technology
Fox News
Heating
Truth Social
The Hill

Trump danced with Malaysians after arriving at ASEAN summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia to participate in the ASEAN summit, where he was met by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The American leader joined the dance of local residents, which drew applause.

Trump danced with Malaysians after arriving at ASEAN summit

US President Donald Trump arrived in Malaysia and joined the dance of local residents who met him. The arrival of the head of the White House was broadcast by Magno News TV channel, UNN reports.

Details

Trump was met by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. After a brief conversation, the US President decided to join the dance of local residents. The American leader's decision was met with applause.

We should add that in Malaysia, Trump will take part in the ASEAN summit.

Reference

ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is a geopolitical and economic international organization created in 1967, which includes 10 countries located in Southeast Asia: the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his trip to Asia.

Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help25.10.25, 09:30 • 27283 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Malaysia
Philippines
Donald Trump