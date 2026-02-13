$42.990.04
51.030.17
ukenru
08:10 AM • 58 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
07:58 AM • 434 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 20427 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 44486 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 32513 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 42349 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Exclusive
February 12, 11:56 AM • 33171 views
Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia - when to expect a ceasefire
Exclusive
February 12, 11:18 AM • 26547 views
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
February 12, 09:49 AM • 27346 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
February 12, 09:16 AM • 29686 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
2.4m/s
93%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Police showed the evacuation of a family from Kostiantynivka and the body of the deceased motherVideoFebruary 12, 10:33 PM • 11160 views
Attack on Odesa region: four wounded, significant disruptions to electricity, heating, and water supplyFebruary 12, 11:08 PM • 4624 views
Americans consider Biden a better president than Trump - pollFebruary 13, 01:30 AM • 5640 views
Transport in occupied Crimea operates in survival mode, buses are delayed up to 2 hours - CNSFebruary 13, 02:02 AM • 9000 views
Norway and France unite efforts to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities04:21 AM • 7740 views
Publications
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes07:25 AM • 1696 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 43792 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 85538 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 75441 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 79724 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 18699 views
Nazar Zadniprovskyi explained why Halyna Bezruk chose to work in Russia instead of UkraineFebruary 12, 01:20 PM • 22826 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"VideoFebruary 12, 08:43 AM • 48233 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 41500 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 43191 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Mushrooms
Shahed-136

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on sanctions against 91 maritime vessels of Russia's shadow fleet. These vessels were used to transport oil in circumvention of sanctions.

Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 91 maritime vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, the corresponding decree  №121/2026 of February 12  was signed by President  Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to apply sanctions against 91 maritime vessels that are part of Russia's shadow fleet.

- reported the OP.

Details

As noted in the OP, Russia used these vessels to transport oil and petroleum products from Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, and Primorsk, to third countries. This was done in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the European Union, G7, and other states. This is evidenced by monitoring results in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas.

"The sanctioned vessels sailed under the flags of about 20 countries. Among them, only one was Russian, and the rest were flags of Panama, Liberia, Cameroon, Barbados, Marshall Islands, Hong Kong, Sierra Leone, Tonga, Palau, Guinea, Comoros, Bahamas, Indonesia, Malawi, Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Guyana, and Eswatini," the statement said.

Ukraine, it is noted, will transmit relevant information to these states, and will also work with partners on further synchronization of sanctions in their jurisdictions. "Twenty-seven vessels from this list are already under sanctions from partners: the USA, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the European Union. Work on imposing sanctions on the remaining 64 will continue," the statement said.

As emphasized in the OP, "imposing sanctions on the shadow fleet is a priority, as it allows pressure to be exerted on everyone who transports Russian oil and thus helps Russia obtain funds to finance the war against Ukraine."

"Shadow fleet tankers are a key tool for circumventing oil sanctions, so their identification and the imposition of sanctions against them must happen quickly and without exception. Each such vessel should be considered an element of financing the Russian war machine," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor – Authorized Representative of the President on Sanctions Policy.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Panama
The Bahamas
Liberia
Switzerland
Indonesia
European Union
Hong Kong
Guinea
Great Britain
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine