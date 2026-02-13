Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 91 maritime vessels of Russia's shadow fleet, the corresponding decree №121/2026 of February 12 was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to apply sanctions against 91 maritime vessels that are part of Russia's shadow fleet. - reported the OP.

Details

As noted in the OP, Russia used these vessels to transport oil and petroleum products from Russian ports, including Novorossiysk, Ust-Luga, and Primorsk, to third countries. This was done in circumvention of sanctions imposed by the European Union, G7, and other states. This is evidenced by monitoring results in the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas.

"The sanctioned vessels sailed under the flags of about 20 countries. Among them, only one was Russian, and the rest were flags of Panama, Liberia, Cameroon, Barbados, Marshall Islands, Hong Kong, Sierra Leone, Tonga, Palau, Guinea, Comoros, Bahamas, Indonesia, Malawi, Guinea-Bissau, Djibouti, Guyana, and Eswatini," the statement said.

Ukraine, it is noted, will transmit relevant information to these states, and will also work with partners on further synchronization of sanctions in their jurisdictions. "Twenty-seven vessels from this list are already under sanctions from partners: the USA, Great Britain, Switzerland, and the European Union. Work on imposing sanctions on the remaining 64 will continue," the statement said.

As emphasized in the OP, "imposing sanctions on the shadow fleet is a priority, as it allows pressure to be exerted on everyone who transports Russian oil and thus helps Russia obtain funds to finance the war against Ukraine."

"Shadow fleet tankers are a key tool for circumventing oil sanctions, so their identification and the imposition of sanctions against them must happen quickly and without exception. Each such vessel should be considered an element of financing the Russian war machine," said Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor – Authorized Representative of the President on Sanctions Policy.