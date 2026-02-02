Ukraine expands sanctions against those involved in Russia's 'shadow fleet' for oil and cyberattacks

Ukraine has imposed sanctions against individuals and companies involved in the activities of a "shadow fleet" for Russian oil and cyberattacks against Ukraine, EU and NATO member states, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Office of the President announced on Monday, UNN reports.

We continue to synchronize sanctions with the European Union. I signed a decree on imposing sanctions against companies that service the Russian tanker fleet and transport sanctioned oil. - Zelenskyy announced on social media.

According to him, there are also "new sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and criminals involved in cyberattacks against Ukraine and our partners."

"We are countering all attempts by the Russian regime to destabilize the situation in Ukraine," the President emphasized.

As specified in the President's Office, Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the NSDC decision on synchronizing sanctions with the EU and applying restrictions against 10 individuals and six legal entities.

"Sanctions have been imposed against foreign citizens and citizens of Russia who are involved in the functioning of the Russian tanker fleet, carrying out cyberattacks against Ukraine and EU and NATO member states, circumventing sanctions, and spreading pro-Russian propaganda," the statement said.

Among them, as noted in the President's Office, are "individuals who, through their companies, ensure the supply and export of Russian oil, Kremlin-linked propagandists, members of the GRU terrorist group that carried out cyberattacks on government organizations in Ukraine and other countries to obtain confidential information and destabilize the political situation."

Also, "sanctions have been imposed against companies from Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam that are part of the Russian tanker fleet." They own or manage tankers that transport Russian oil, including for export, the President's Office indicated.

The Russian 142nd separate electronic warfare battalion, which is involved, in particular, in disrupting GPS signals in the Baltic countries, is now also under sanctions. Manipulations of GPS signals have led to obstacles for the landing of civilian aircraft.

In total, Ukraine has synchronized 15 sanctions packages that partners introduced last year. It is extremely important to continue strengthening joint pressure on the aggressor, cutting off opportunities for financing Russia's war and subversive activities against EU and NATO countries, the President's Office emphasized.

Last week, the European Union synchronized Ukrainian sanctions against six Russian propagandists within its jurisdiction. Work is also underway on the 20th EU sanctions package. We expect it to be adopted at the end of February. We already see that many of our proposals have been taken into account. We thank everyone who helps! - Zelenskyy stated.

