The EU plans to introduce its 20th package of sanctions against Russia on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, WELT reports, according to UNN.

EU member states plan to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia on the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is intended to further punish Moscow for its aggressive war against Ukraine and further weaken the Russian economy. - according to information obtained by WELT.

The planned measures reportedly include travel restrictions and asset freezes in the EU for additional individuals and entities, "with a particular focus on those responsible for the abduction and ideological indoctrination of children."

According to diplomats, further sanctions in the energy and banking sectors are also planned. It is also planned to close loopholes that allow circumvention of existing EU sanctions. Brussels "is considering banning imports of Russian uranium, thereby sanctioning Russia's federal atomic energy agency (Rosatom)," the publication writes.

"Numerous EU member states have long demanded this. However, there is resistance from countries such as France and Belgium," the publication notes. According to diplomatic sources, these countries could also buy uranium, necessary for the operation of their nuclear power plants, from South Africa, Australia or Canada, albeit at higher prices.

Addition

The last EU sanctions package was adopted on October 23. Key measures included a complete ban on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) from 2027 and sanctions against third-country companies, including Chinese refineries and traders, that buy Russian oil. Shortly before Christmas, the EU also imposed sanctions against 41 more vessels belonging to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet." These vessels are involved in circumventing European sanctions, particularly in the energy sector.

Despite the existing sanctions, the publication writes, "EU countries imported goods worth 33.5 billion euros from Russia in 2024." "In the first six months of this year, this figure was about 15 billion euros," the publication indicates.