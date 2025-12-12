Japan rocked by another earthquake: authorities say it's not the anticipated "mega-earthquake"

$42.280.10
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 11019 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 24111 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 33014 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 30063 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 31813 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43149 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21607 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21657 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17132 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
White House: Trump administration will send representative to peace talks in Europe on one conditionDecember 11, 10:31 PM • 3364 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 4594 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 8758 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 7304 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 9238 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 43149 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 49512 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 49996 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 60798 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 61376 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Jerome Powell
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Venezuela
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 31327 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33453 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 38785 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 34918 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 43249 views
Japan rocked by another earthquake: authorities say it's not the anticipated "mega-earthquake"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

Japan's northeastern region was hit by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake, triggering tsunami warnings and evacuation orders for thousands of people. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that this earthquake is not the anticipated "mega-earthquake."

Japan rocked by another earthquake: authorities say it's not the anticipated "mega-earthquake"

Japan was shaken by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami warning, just days after a stronger earthquake, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that it was not the anticipated "mega-earthquake," UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Friday at 11:44 AM local time (04:44 AM Kyiv time), a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern region of Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake, which occurred off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, had a depth of 20 km.

It was followed by several smaller earthquakes ranging from 4.3 to 5.7 magnitude. Authorities issued a tsunami warning for parts of Japan's eastern coast, cautioning that waves could reach one meter. Later, 20 cm high waves were recorded in Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures. The tsunami warning was lifted a few hours later.

Thousands of people received evacuation orders, according to Japan's emergency alert app NERV. More than 6,000 people were evacuated from several areas along the coast of Aomori Prefecture, the northernmost province of Japan's main island.

Today's earthquake follows a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the same region on Monday, injuring at least 50 people.

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan08.12.25, 16:54 • 3045 views

Since then, Japanese authorities have urged people to remain on high alert, warning of a possible "mega-earthquake" - a disaster for which Japan has been preparing.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that today's earthquake does not fall under the "mega-earthquake" warning.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Japan Meteorological Agency
Japan