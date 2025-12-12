Japan rocked by another earthquake: authorities say it's not the anticipated "mega-earthquake"

Japan was shaken by a 6.7 magnitude earthquake, triggering a tsunami warning, just days after a stronger earthquake, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that it was not the anticipated "mega-earthquake," UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

On Friday at 11:44 AM local time (04:44 AM Kyiv time), a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck the northeastern region of Japan.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the earthquake, which occurred off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, had a depth of 20 km.

It was followed by several smaller earthquakes ranging from 4.3 to 5.7 magnitude. Authorities issued a tsunami warning for parts of Japan's eastern coast, cautioning that waves could reach one meter. Later, 20 cm high waves were recorded in Aomori and Hokkaido prefectures. The tsunami warning was lifted a few hours later.

Thousands of people received evacuation orders, according to Japan's emergency alert app NERV. More than 6,000 people were evacuated from several areas along the coast of Aomori Prefecture, the northernmost province of Japan's main island.

Today's earthquake follows a 7.5 magnitude earthquake that struck the same region on Monday, injuring at least 50 people.

Since then, Japanese authorities have urged people to remain on high alert, warning of a possible "mega-earthquake" - a disaster for which Japan has been preparing.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that today's earthquake does not fall under the "mega-earthquake" warning.