Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

02:55 PM • 48 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 948 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 7840 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 16074 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17489 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 14118 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 22327 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12471 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12716 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12551 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Publications
Exclusives
Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to sevenPhotoVideoDecember 8, 05:14 AM • 8924 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 15936 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 3964 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 17493 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"09:29 AM • 13860 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 16085 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17500 views
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17500 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 22338 views
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 22338 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 29581 views
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 29581 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 71502 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
London
Great Britain
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 29575 views
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 29575 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 52696 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 62961 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 63782 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 77870 views
Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Japan, reaching an intensity of over 6 on the Japanese scale. A tsunami warning has been issued, with the epicenter located east of Aomori Prefecture.

Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 was recorded off the coast of Japan. The tremors reached an intensity of more than 6 on the Japanese seismic scale from 0 to 7. The Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning. This was reported by UNN with reference to NHK World Japan.

Details

The earthquake occurred in eastern Aomori Prefecture, approximately 80 km Eest-northeast of Hachinohe city. The epicenter was at a depth of about 50 km. Data indicate a magnitude of M 7.6.

The strongest tremors with an intensity of 6+ were felt in Hachinohe city. An intensity of 6- was recorded in Oirase and Hashikami cities. Strong tremors (5+) were also observed in a number of settlements in Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an earthquake warning and also announced a warning or advisory regarding a possible tsunami.

In addition, tremors of varying intensity were felt by residents of many regions – from Aomori and Hokkaido to Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Fukushima, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Ibaraki, Chiba, and other prefectures. In a number of areas, the intensity of the magnitude reached levels 4 and 3, and in some places – 2 and 1.

Recall

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred in the US state of Alaska. The epicenter was 90 km north of Yakutat, with no tsunami threat.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Hurricane in the USA
Alaska
Kanagawa Prefecture
Tokyo
Japan