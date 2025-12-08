Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Japan, reaching an intensity of over 6 on the Japanese scale. A tsunami warning has been issued, with the epicenter located east of Aomori Prefecture.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 was recorded off the coast of Japan. The tremors reached an intensity of more than 6 on the Japanese seismic scale from 0 to 7. The Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning. This was reported by UNN with reference to NHK World Japan.
Details
The earthquake occurred in eastern Aomori Prefecture, approximately 80 km Eest-northeast of Hachinohe city. The epicenter was at a depth of about 50 km. Data indicate a magnitude of M 7.6.
The strongest tremors with an intensity of 6+ were felt in Hachinohe city. An intensity of 6- was recorded in Oirase and Hashikami cities. Strong tremors (5+) were also observed in a number of settlements in Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate prefectures.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an earthquake warning and also announced a warning or advisory regarding a possible tsunami.
In addition, tremors of varying intensity were felt by residents of many regions – from Aomori and Hokkaido to Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Fukushima, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Ibaraki, Chiba, and other prefectures. In a number of areas, the intensity of the magnitude reached levels 4 and 3, and in some places – 2 and 1.
Recall
