Powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 was recorded off the coast of Japan. The tremors reached an intensity of more than 6 on the Japanese seismic scale from 0 to 7. The Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning. This was reported by UNN with reference to NHK World Japan.

Details

The earthquake occurred in eastern Aomori Prefecture, approximately 80 km Eest-northeast of Hachinohe city. The epicenter was at a depth of about 50 km. Data indicate a magnitude of M 7.6.

The strongest tremors with an intensity of 6+ were felt in Hachinohe city. An intensity of 6- was recorded in Oirase and Hashikami cities. Strong tremors (5+) were also observed in a number of settlements in Aomori, Hokkaido, and Iwate prefectures.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued an earthquake warning and also announced a warning or advisory regarding a possible tsunami.

In addition, tremors of varying intensity were felt by residents of many regions – from Aomori and Hokkaido to Iwate, Miyagi, Akita, Fukushima, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Ibaraki, Chiba, and other prefectures. In a number of areas, the intensity of the magnitude reached levels 4 and 3, and in some places – 2 and 1.

Recall

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 7 occurred in the US state of Alaska. The epicenter was 90 km north of Yakutat, with no tsunami threat.