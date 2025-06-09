The Malfoys and Dursleys will get new faces: HBO has revealed 9 more actors for the upcoming Harry Potter series

HBO has announced nine more key roles for its Harry Potter series, adding to the cast of actors. Lox Pratt and Johnny Flynn will join the already known cast as Draco and Lucius Malfoy, while Belle Powley and Daniel Rigby will embody the images of Petunia and Vernon Dursley. The first season, dedicated to "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone", will be the beginning of a large-scale adaptation of all seven novels by J. K. Rowling. This is reported by UNN with reference to HollyWoodreporter.

Details

The television adaptation of the fantasy series by J. K. Rowling has announced the names of nine actors who will play key roles in the first season, dedicated to Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Starring (from left to right in the photo below) Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Early as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Musa as Lavender Brown, Belle Powley as Petunia Dursley, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

In accordance with the desire of the series' screenwriters to show the characters closer to their book age (at the beginning of the story, the couple was in their early 30s), the actors playing Harry's aunt and uncle look a little younger than their predecessors in the Warner Bros. films. At least until they're in makeup.

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

HBO's plan is to adapt each of Rowling's seven novels into a television season.

HBO also re-published a statement regarding the adaptation and its place in the Harry Potter universe.

The series will be an accurate adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series from author and executive producer J. K. Rowling and will present a captivating and talented cast to lead a new generation of fans, filled with fantastic details and beloved characters that Harry Potter fans have adored for over 25 years. Exploring every corner of the wizarding world, each season will introduce Harry Potter and his incredible adventures to new and existing audiences and will air exclusively on Max, where it is available worldwide, including future markets such as Turkey, the UK, Germany and Italy, among others. The original, classic and beloved films will remain at the heart of the franchise and will be available for viewing worldwide - it says.

Nick Frost has promised to "stay true" to the image of Hagrid in the new "Harry Potter" series

Francesca Gardiner is the showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod is directing several episodes and executive producer. The series is executive produced by J. K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts from Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman from Heyday Films.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that HBO finally named the trio of actors who will play the main characters in the new Harry Potter series. The role of Harry went to BBC star Dominic McLaughlin, while Hermione and Ron will be played by Arabella Stanton and Alistair Stout.