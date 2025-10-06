Slovakia to transfer five Bozena vehicles and other demining equipment to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive five Bozena vehicles and other demining equipment from Slovakia. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Ukrainian side also signed an agreement on the transfer of engineering and construction equipment, transport, and medical supplies, UNN writes, citing Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

An agreement was signed with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák on the transfer of non-lethal equipment and machinery. Slovakia will provide Ukraine with engineering and construction equipment free of charge, including Bozena vehicles, transport, demining complexes, and medical evacuation vehicles. - the post says.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked Slovakia for its consistent support of Ukraine and announced that the country is already preparing its fifteenth aid package. In addition, the parties discussed new opportunities for cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak companies.

Slovakia to join the discussion on the "drone wall", and will not speak on behalf of Hungary in the Commission - spokesman