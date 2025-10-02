Zelenskyy met with Sandu: discussed path to EU and trade relations
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of Moldova Maia Sandu in Copenhagen. The leaders discussed their joint movement towards the European Union and the development of trade and economic relations.
In Copenhagen, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.
Details
The Head of State personally once again congratulated Maia Sandu on the victory of pro-European forces in the parliamentary elections in Moldova. The President noted that in these elections, despite all Russian attempts to destabilize the situation, Moldova and Europe won.
Zelenskyy discussed threats from Russia and security guarantees with Meloni02.10.25, 17:29 • 1112 views
Zelenskyy and Sandu discussed in detail the joint movement of Ukraine and Moldova towards the European Union. The President congratulated Moldova on the successful completion of the bilateral screening and thanked for supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership. The leaders share a common position: it is important to find ways to ensure the simultaneous opening of the first cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.
The presidents also discussed the development of trade and economic relations.
Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy29.09.25, 13:58 • 3297 views
Recall
In Moldova, 100% of the votes in the Moldovan parliamentary elections were counted, and the party of President Maia Sandu, PAS, became the leader.