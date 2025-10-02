Zelenskyy met with Sandu: discussed path to EU and trade relations

In Copenhagen, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

The Head of State personally once again congratulated Maia Sandu on the victory of pro-European forces in the parliamentary elections in Moldova. The President noted that in these elections, despite all Russian attempts to destabilize the situation, Moldova and Europe won.

Zelenskyy and Sandu discussed in detail the joint movement of Ukraine and Moldova towards the European Union. The President congratulated Moldova on the successful completion of the bilateral screening and thanked for supporting Ukraine on its path to EU membership. The leaders share a common position: it is important to find ways to ensure the simultaneous opening of the first cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.

The presidents also discussed the development of trade and economic relations.

In Moldova, 100% of the votes in the Moldovan parliamentary elections were counted, and the party of President Maia Sandu, PAS, became the leader.