EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
07:20 AM
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
06:17 AM
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
September 28, 07:36 AM
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 28, 06:00 AM
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia seeks to divide allies, and a common position of the EU, NATO, and the US can deter aggression. He noted that risks remain for Moldova, Kazakhstan, and other states, despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova.

Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed the opinion that Russia seeks to divide allies because their common position deters the aggressor. Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain, particularly for Kazakhstan and other states, the President said during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN writes.

Details

"The answer must be united — the EU and NATO together with the USA. Russia seeks to divide allies, but only a common position can deter aggression. Risks also extend to countries of the former USSR: in Moldova, it was possible to choose the European path, but the threat remains, as well as for Kazakhstan and other states. Therefore, we need to be ready for new challenges," the President emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the violation of European airspace by Russians, calling it an alarming trend.

"Signals of airspace violations in Europe are not isolated incidents, but an alarming trend. This is not just about a threat to individual countries, but about the security of all of Europe," the head of state said.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Lukashenka's statement about a supposedly "favorable peace agreement for Ukraine."

"It's difficult for me to react in any way to what Lukashenka says. He lives in his own world. He built it and isolated himself. He has lived for three decades in this house he built. But this house is the size of an entire country. But, I want him to remember that his country is independent. He is in his own world, but Putin sometimes visits and they chat, two old grandfathers. It's hard to comment," Zelensky said.

President Zelensky said that US President Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine's security has changed and is now fair. Our state must maintain this state of affairs.

Pavlo Zinchenko

