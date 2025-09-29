Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed the opinion that Russia seeks to divide allies because their common position deters the aggressor. Despite the victory of pro-European forces in Moldova, risks remain, particularly for Kazakhstan and other states, the President said during the Warsaw Security Forum, UNN writes.

Details

"The answer must be united — the EU and NATO together with the USA. Russia seeks to divide allies, but only a common position can deter aggression. Risks also extend to countries of the former USSR: in Moldova, it was possible to choose the European path, but the threat remains, as well as for Kazakhstan and other states. Therefore, we need to be ready for new challenges," the President emphasized.

In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned the violation of European airspace by Russians, calling it an alarming trend.

"Signals of airspace violations in Europe are not isolated incidents, but an alarming trend. This is not just about a threat to individual countries, but about the security of all of Europe," the head of state said.

Addition

Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Lukashenka's statement about a supposedly "favorable peace agreement for Ukraine."

"It's difficult for me to react in any way to what Lukashenka says. He lives in his own world. He built it and isolated himself. He has lived for three decades in this house he built. But this house is the size of an entire country. But, I want him to remember that his country is independent. He is in his own world, but Putin sometimes visits and they chat, two old grandfathers. It's hard to comment," Zelensky said.

President Zelensky said that US President Donald Trump's attitude towards Ukraine's security has changed and is now fair. Our state must maintain this state of affairs.