Zelenskyy discussed threats from Russia and security guarantees with Meloni

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a good conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. They discussed threats from Russia and security guarantees, UNN reports.

A good conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. About potential risks and threats from Russia, given the recent violations of European airspace, and ways to respond to common challenges. We are ready to share our experience in this matter. - Zelenskyy said.

In addition, according to him, they also discussed security guarantees and preparations for the next meeting of the coalition of the willing and contacts with President Trump.

The President thanked Italy for its unwavering support of Ukraine during the war.

Zelenskyy discussed Ukraine's European integration, the "Drone Wall," and sanctions with EU leaders