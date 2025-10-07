$41.340.11
48.270.11
ukenru
Exclusive
12:19 PM • 4190 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
11:53 AM • 10101 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 12726 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 35574 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 41948 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 70737 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 58773 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56442 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 103078 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36748 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
EU prepares sanctions against companies that provided false flags to Russian shadow fleet tankers - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 488 views

The European Union has proposed imposing restrictions against three companies that provided fake flags to sanctioned oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. These measures are part of a new EU sanctions package currently being discussed among member states.

EU prepares sanctions against companies that provided false flags to Russian shadow fleet tankers - Bloomberg

The European Union has proposed imposing restrictions against three companies that provided false flags to sanctioned oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The documents reviewed by the agency state that these companies supplied fake flags of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten to at least eight sanctioned vessels.

None of these three territories are included in the so-called Paris Register of official flags, which means they do not actually have the authority to provide such services. The Netherlands warned the International Maritime Organization in an official circular in May that companies were issuing "fake certificates" on behalf of Sint Maarten.

The proposed measures are part of a new EU sanctions package, which is currently being discussed among member states.

The EU aims to increase pressure on Russia's shadow fleet and reduce Moscow's oil revenues. The package also includes sanctions against approximately 120 more vessels, bringing the total number of entities on the list to over 560, as well as restrictions on a number of companies in third countries that facilitate energy trade with Russia. Unanimous approval from all member states is required for the sanctions to be adopted, so details may change before a final decision.

Addition

Some capitals have intensified inspections of vessels approaching their territorial waters to further complicate the supply of Russian oil. Last week, France stopped and inspected a vessel that could not provide proof of its nationality. President Emmanuel Macron stated at the EU summit in Copenhagen that the detention of suspicious tankers could hinder the activities of the shadow fleet.

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation continues to spill oil off the coast of Europe - media06.10.25, 16:38 • 3202 views

Olga Rozgon

