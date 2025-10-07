EU prepares sanctions against companies that provided false flags to Russian shadow fleet tankers - Bloomberg

The European Union has proposed imposing restrictions against three companies that provided false flags to sanctioned oil tankers of Russia's shadow fleet. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The documents reviewed by the agency state that these companies supplied fake flags of Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten to at least eight sanctioned vessels.

None of these three territories are included in the so-called Paris Register of official flags, which means they do not actually have the authority to provide such services. The Netherlands warned the International Maritime Organization in an official circular in May that companies were issuing "fake certificates" on behalf of Sint Maarten.

The proposed measures are part of a new EU sanctions package, which is currently being discussed among member states.

The EU aims to increase pressure on Russia's shadow fleet and reduce Moscow's oil revenues. The package also includes sanctions against approximately 120 more vessels, bringing the total number of entities on the list to over 560, as well as restrictions on a number of companies in third countries that facilitate energy trade with Russia. Unanimous approval from all member states is required for the sanctions to be adopted, so details may change before a final decision.

Addition

Some capitals have intensified inspections of vessels approaching their territorial waters to further complicate the supply of Russian oil. Last week, France stopped and inspected a vessel that could not provide proof of its nationality. President Emmanuel Macron stated at the EU summit in Copenhagen that the detention of suspicious tankers could hinder the activities of the shadow fleet.

