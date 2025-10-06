$41.230.05
48.380.12
ukenru
Exclusive
12:45 PM • 5022 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM • 14297 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM • 17831 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 21675 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 46630 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM • 27466 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 35085 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM • 63385 views
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM • 75691 views
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM • 90868 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation continues to spill oil off the coast of Europe - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1026 views

Five tankers from Russia's sanctions-evading armada have left oil slicks off the coast of Europe. This highlights the continent's inability to curb Moscow's shadow fleet.

"Shadow fleet" of the Russian Federation continues to spill oil off the coast of Europe - media

Vessels linked to Russia continue to spill oil off the coast of Europe despite Western sanctions, highlighting the continent's inability to curb Moscow's so-called shadow fleet, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

According to a joint investigation by the non-profit journalistic group SourceMaterial and POLITICO, last year at least five tankers from Russia's sanctions-evading armada continued to sail unhindered in European waters after leaving oil slicks off the continent.

Two of these vessels were sanctioned by the UK even before they left oil slicks.

EU prepares legal grounds to stop Russian 'shadow fleet' vessels - media

These new revelations, based on satellite imagery from the NGO SkyTruth and shipping data from the commodity platform Kpler, were a 2024 POLITICO investigation documenting oil spills by Russia's shadow fleet. They underscore the difficulties Western governments face in trying to limit Russian oil exports and minimize the risk of environmental catastrophe in their waters.

These incidents are a "huge problem," said Latvian Energy Minister Kaspars Melnis. "We are very lucky that there is no environmental catastrophe happening right now."

How Russia attacks Europe with drones: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service uses a "shadow fleet" - Kovalenko

Addendum

The publication notes that in 2022, the Group of Seven industrialized countries imposed a price cap on Russia's global oil sales, which account for about a quarter of the Russian budget.

Since then, Moscow has increasingly supplied its oil on a growing fleet of underinsured, unreliable tankers with opaque ownership structures. This shadow fleet now numbers 1,300 vessels, according to maritime analytics firm Lloyd's List Intelligence, and has been linked to massive oil spills and damage to critical underwater infrastructure.

European governments have imposed sanctions on individual tankers, with Brussels currently blacklisting 444 vessels, banning them from docking in EU ports or using Western services. There is also hope that these measures will encourage non-EU governments where the tankers are registered, known as flag states, to ban their operation. The UK has sanctioned 450 vessels.

Experts warn that the dilapidated state of the tankers makes them more prone to accidents and collisions, and their unclear ownership makes them untraceable and unaccountable to Western authorities.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Latvia
United Kingdom
Europe