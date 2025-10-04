EU prepares legal grounds to stop Russian "shadow fleet" vessels - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union is preparing legal grounds to stop at least 16 suspicious oil tankers if they enter the Baltic Sea. This is due to the risks of oil spills and cable cutting from Russia's "shadow fleet."
The EU is preparing legal grounds to stop at least 16 suspicious oil tankers if they enter the Baltic Sea in the future, amid drone-related threats increasing the risks of oil spills and cable cutting originating from Russia's "shadow fleet," EUobserver reports, writes UNN.
To be supplemented...