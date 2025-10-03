Tanker Boracay, detained in France, continued sailing despite suspicions of ties to Russia's "shadow fleet" - DW

The tanker Boracay, which French military detained on suspicion of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet," continued its route from the western coast of France to the Suez Canal, according to Marine Traffic and Vesselfinder services. This is reported by UNN with reference to an article in DW.

Details

According to a France 24 source, a Chinese national who introduced himself as the ship's captain returned aboard. He previously faced trial in France for refusing to cooperate with local authorities.

The tanker, flying the flag of Benin, departed from the port of Primorsk (Leningrad Oblast) on September 20 and was en route to India. From September 22 to 25, it was off the coast of Denmark, where unknown drones were simultaneously recorded flying over airports and military facilities.

Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker an attempt by France to “distract the population from problems in the country”

On September 27, the Boracay was detained, and on October 1, French military boarded it near the port of Saint-Nazaire, looking for signs of the vessel being used as a platform for launching drones. French President Emmanuel Macron noted that he "does not rule out" such a scenario, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin denied it, warning of a "risk of confrontation."

Earlier this year, the tanker was already detained in Estonia under the name Kiwala: the country's Navy found more than 40 violations, including movement without a valid flag.

Drones flying to Europe are launched by Russians from tankers – Zelenskyy

After the violations were eliminated, the vessel was released. The EU and the UK imposed sanctions against Boracay due to its direct connection to the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum products using "irregular and risky shipping methods."

Recall

The captain of the oil tanker Boracay, detained off the Atlantic coast of France, will stand trial in February 2026 for the crew's refusal to cooperate with local authorities.

French military inspected the Russian tanker "Pushpa" off the coast of Saint-Nazaire. The vessel has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. It is associated with the so-called "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations.