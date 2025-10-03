$41.280.05
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 17229 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20801 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?
08:00 AM • 16634 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17747 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15509 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14945 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18011 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30833 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52532 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Tanker Boracay, detained in France, continued sailing despite suspicions of ties to Russia's "shadow fleet" - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

The tanker Boracay, detained by the French military on suspicion of ties to Russia's "shadow fleet," continued its course from the west coast of France to the Suez Canal, according to Marine Traffic and Vesselfinder.

Tanker Boracay, detained in France, continued sailing despite suspicions of ties to Russia's "shadow fleet" - DW

The tanker Boracay, which French military detained on suspicion of belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet," continued its route from the western coast of France to the Suez Canal, according to Marine Traffic and Vesselfinder services. This is reported by UNN with reference to an article in DW.

Details

According to a France 24 source, a Chinese national who introduced himself as the ship's captain returned aboard. He previously faced trial in France for refusing to cooperate with local authorities.

The tanker, flying the flag of Benin, departed from the port of Primorsk (Leningrad Oblast) on September 20 and was en route to India. From September 22 to 25, it was off the coast of Denmark, where unknown drones were simultaneously recorded flying over airports and military facilities.

Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker an attempt by France to “distract the population from problems in the country”02.10.25, 21:26 • 4444 views

On September 27, the Boracay was detained, and on October 1, French military boarded it near the port of Saint-Nazaire, looking for signs of the vessel being used as a platform for launching drones. French President Emmanuel Macron noted that he "does not rule out" such a scenario, while Russian dictator Vladimir Putin denied it, warning of a "risk of confrontation."

Earlier this year, the tanker was already detained in Estonia under the name Kiwala: the country's Navy found more than 40 violations, including movement without a valid flag.

Drones flying to Europe are launched by Russians from tankers – Zelenskyy28.09.25, 20:50 • 7291 view

After the violations were eliminated, the vessel was released. The EU and the UK imposed sanctions against Boracay due to its direct connection to the transportation of Russian oil and petroleum products using "irregular and risky shipping methods."

Recall

The captain of the oil tanker Boracay, detained off the Atlantic coast of France, will stand trial in February 2026 for the crew's refusal to cooperate with local authorities.

French military inspected the Russian tanker "Pushpa" off the coast of Saint-Nazaire. The vessel has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. It is associated with the so-called "ghost fleet" that finances Russian troops and may be involved in sabotage operations.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Vladimir Putin
France 24
India
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Denmark
France
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia