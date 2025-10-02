$41.220.08
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
01:54 PM • 17722 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
01:45 PM • 22985 views
"Not holy angels": Expert explained why control over NABU needs to be strengthened
October 2, 01:08 PM • 14695 views
Ukraine returned 185 defenders from Russian captivity, among them defenders of Mariupol and Chornobyl NPP - ZelenskyyPhoto
October 2, 12:31 PM • 17957 views
How Ukrainians abroad can provide DNA samples to search for missing persons: the Ministry of Internal Affairs provided an answer
October 2, 09:13 AM • 24496 views
Zelenskyy in Denmark: Ukraine proposes a European "Drone Wall" that should exist throughout Europe, not just in one country
October 2, 07:38 AM • 28968 views
Odesa was completely flooded during the bad weather: a commission was created to investigate the causes of the tragedy
October 2, 06:36 AM • 30611 views
Russian missile modernization outpaces Ukrainian Patriot defense system - Financial Times
October 2, 05:53 AM • 27224 views
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for deep strikes inside Russia - WSJ
October 2, 05:30 AM • 50016 views
"Dynamo" - "Crystal Palace", "Aberdeen" - "Shakhtar": Ukrainian clubs start in the Conference LeaguePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker an attempt by France to “distract the population from problems in the country”

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

Vladimir Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker near Saint-Nazaire an attempt by France to distract the population from domestic political problems. He called the detention of the tanker, which is under international sanctions and associated with a "ghost fleet," piracy.

Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker an attempt by France to “distract the population from problems in the country”

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker off the coast of Saint-Nazaire an attempt by France to "distract the population from the difficult domestic political situation," UNN reports.

Details

Honestly, I don't know how much this is related to Russia, but I know that such a fact exists, and what it really is, whether it is so important for France, it is important. Do you know why? Based on the difficult domestic political situation for the ruling elite in France. Because they have no other way to distract the attention of the population, French citizens, from complex, difficult-to-solve problems within France itself.

- said Putin.

At the same time, he stated that France's detention of the tanker off the country's coast "is piracy."

This is piracy. The tanker was seized in neutral waters, without any grounds. And there, apparently, they were looking for some, perhaps, military cargo, drones, something else. There is nothing like that there. Well, there wasn't, and there can't be.

- added Putin.

Recall

Off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, French military personnel boarded the Russian tanker "Pushpa", which has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is associated with the "ghost fleet" that finances the Russian armed forces and may be involved in sabotage operations.

