Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers the seizure of a Russian tanker off the coast of Saint-Nazaire an attempt by France to "distract the population from the difficult domestic political situation," UNN reports.

Details

Honestly, I don't know how much this is related to Russia, but I know that such a fact exists, and what it really is, whether it is so important for France, it is important. Do you know why? Based on the difficult domestic political situation for the ruling elite in France. Because they have no other way to distract the attention of the population, French citizens, from complex, difficult-to-solve problems within France itself. - said Putin.

At the same time, he stated that France's detention of the tanker off the country's coast "is piracy."

This is piracy. The tanker was seized in neutral waters, without any grounds. And there, apparently, they were looking for some, perhaps, military cargo, drones, something else. There is nothing like that there. Well, there wasn't, and there can't be. - added Putin.

Recall

Off the coast of Saint-Nazaire, French military personnel boarded the Russian tanker "Pushpa", which has repeatedly changed names and flags and is under international sanctions. The vessel is associated with the "ghost fleet" that finances the Russian armed forces and may be involved in sabotage operations.